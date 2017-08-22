Soccer talent on display at 2017 SHAC preview Baseball community mourns the loss of Gene Bennett Winchester Homecoming Festival is Aug 25-27 Eleanor P Tumbleson Felicity man killed in Ohio River boating accident WUHS golfers take Portsmouth Invitational It was pretty cold that day Volleyball kicks off with SHAC Preview Night Young awarded Women’s Western Golf Foundation Scholarship One Mistake Senator Portman visits GE Test Facility in Peebles Adams County school districts facing some major challenges for the coming year Family, friends, and roots: the ties that bind residents of one Adams County village What is your strength? Just the chance to take a look back Ronnie L Wolford Dale J Marshall Herbert Purvis Great American Solar Eclipse coming Aug. 21 BREAKING NEWS: West Union wins fifth consecutive County Cup Wallace B Boden John L Fletcher Lady Indians golfers learning the links North Adams, West Union golfers open 2017 seasons This Labor Day, ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Blanton announces candicacy for Court of Appeals Local student attends Congress of Future Medical Leaders MHS welcomes new principal Made in America When it feels like you’re spinning plates Bonfires and “building” a farm Lady Devils looking to take that next step 50 years of Bengal memories Ag Society delivers donation to Dragonfly Foundation Young Memorial Scholarship awarded to a pair of local seniors ‘Musical passion is in his blood’ Naylor named NAHS Principal Boldman retiring after 17 years as Homeless Shelter director Manchester concludes another River Days celebration Drug Treatment vs. Prison James R Brown Bobby Lawler Jr Adams County man charged with killing estranged girlfriend Lexie N Hopkins Volleyball, soccer previews coming this weekend Michael A Cheek Discover Ohio’s Ancient Cultures during Archaeology Day at Serpent Mound Summer Reading Program ends as new school year approaches Lady Hounds preparing for 2017 volleyball campaign, looking for more improvement A servant’s hands Oh my, nothing better than a sweet tooth Rec Park hosts All-Star Sunday A Saturday night peek at a gridiron future McDowell, McCarty awarded Farm Bureau Scholarships Adams County Medical Foundation awards Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarships Your kid on heroin Jerry W Olinger Douglas R Burchett Wayne Cowles Shirley Collins Jack L Yates Wayne Grooms Sr Adams County Building and Loan merging with Southern Hills Community Bank Ahead of Sales Tax Holiday, Attorney General DeWine offers tips for consumers Delores L Cook Harold L Smith Pell, Seas have high hopes for new SSCC campus ‘We prayed and believed it was going to happen’ 4-H Scholarships awarded during Fair Week Showmanship Sweepstakes concludes Junior Fair Competitions Junior Fair Crops are a Premium Show Southern Ohio’s only blackberry farmer wants to make berry pickin’ fun again Challenges ahead for new MLSD Superintendent SAY Soccer celebrating 50 years North Adams hosts Youth Football Mini-Camp Lady Dragons host Soccer Shootout 38 years later, Indians football returns It’s time Ten years and twenty goats later When nobody is watching When a blackberry wasn’t just a cell phone, but delicious Heroin user’s mom says addiction is a disease, not a choice Mary A Wallingford Rickey L Vincent Pauline Ertel William Bryant ACOVSD announces 2017-18 policy for free and reduced lunches What we are made of When summer really arrived Horse project 4-H members head to Ohio State Fair Defender hosts annual Cornhole Tournament George’s Brave Shave’ benefits other Year of planning, work pays off for 2017 fair Local teen opens new business Why can’t you stop? Camp first step in preparation for 2018 Greyhounds on the gridiron Young awarded SEDAB Scholarship Fair hosts Hall of Fame broadcaster Peebles goes back-to-back at the Barnyard The sport of goats
Baseball community mourns the loss of Gene Bennett

Written by Peoples Defender
Longtime Cincinnati Reds scout/executive Gene Bennett passed away on Aug. 16. Bennett had many local ties and is remembered fondly by many in Adams County.

Long time Reds scout/executive dies at the age of 89 – 

By Mark Carpenter – 

The baseball world this week mourned the death of long time Cincinnati Reds scout and executive Gene Bennett, who passed away on Aug. 16 at the age of 89. Bennett, who was from the Portsmouth area, was a special assistant to the general manager with the Reds from 1992-2011, but will perhaps be most remembered for his time as a baseball scout with the Reds, responsible for the signing of such Reds greats as Don Gullett, Barry Larkin, Chris Sabo, and Paul O’Neill.
Bennett is also associated with the “one that got away” in Reds history. In 1992, he recommended to the Reds that they draft a shortstop by the name of Derek Jeter. Reds GM Jim Bowden unwisely went against that recommendation and with the fifth pick, drafted outfielder Chad Mottola, and the rest as they say, is history.
In the official Reds press release announcing Bennett’ death, President and CEO Bob Castellini stated, “Gene was one of the game’s great scouts. He loved baseball, loved his team, and forever changed the way we look at talented players. He will be missed.”
General Manager Dick Williams added, “ Gene has been part of the Reds family for more than 60 years. His legacy touches not only our organization but also the baseball scouting fraternity. He made countless contributions to the success of our proud franchise.”
Numerous Adams County residents have had interactions with Bennett over the years and according to Judge Alan Foster, Bennett made many trips to the county working as a basketball official, along with his partner Dick Hyland.
Peebles resident Gary Browning, who has been around the game of basketball for decades, remembers Bennett.
“I was in the same officials chapter with him in Portsmouth,” Browning recalled. “He always was very good at helping out the young officials and was an excellent rules interpreter. I remember him telling us once that when ‘you receive the ball, expect defense.’”
Wheelersburg High School gives away a Gene Bennett Scholarship and current North Adams teacher/Athletic Director was the recipient of one of those awards when he graduated from high school. Also, every spring there is a Gene Bennett Baseball Classic Tournament held at Branch Rickey Park in Portsmouth and Peebles graduate Brady Johnson played in that game. His mother Stacey recalls, “Brady had the privilege of playing in the Gene Bennett Classic when he was playing for Post 23. Before the game, Gene and Al Oliver gave the team a big pep talk.”
Most everyone who came into contact with Bennett came away with the same impression as Chase Armstrong.
“I met him at an Outback Steakhouse in Ashland, Ky. In 2011,” says Armstrong. “He was one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met.”
Manchester head baseball coach Dustin Cook also has fond memories of Bennett.
“Mr. Bennett was a huge member of the community of Wheelersburg where I grew up,” says Cook. “He was very visible and approachable around the community and the ball park. He volunteered his time to come and talk to kids in the community at the ball park from youth ball through high school. I can remember him coming to our high school baseball games and giving the team words of inspiration. Of course, my favorite thing was getting to see his World Series rings.”
Bennett’s list of awards and accomplishments is a long one and in the Reds press release, Hall of Famer Barry Larkin may have summed it up best when he spoke of Bennett after Gene’s 2011 retirement.
“Gene not only is a great scout, as anyone in baseball will tell you, but he is also such a wonderful person. He will be missed by everyone in the game.”

