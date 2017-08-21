Young awarded Women’s Western Golf Foundation Scholarship

Caitlin Young, daughter of Chris and Marla Young and a 2017 North Adams High School graduate, has been awarded a Women’s Western Golf Foundation (WWGF) four-year renewable scholarship ($2,000 annually for four years).

Candidates for this award were selected on the basis of academic achievement, financial need, excellence of character and an involvement in the sport of golf.

The WWGF is a National Charitable Trust formed in 1971. Since its inception 46 years ago, it has granted in excess of $3.6 million to more than 670 undergraduate scholars from 45 states.

The WWGF is an outgrowth of the Women’s Western Golf Association (WWGA). It’s primary source of income is from annual WWGF Foundation Scholarship Day tournaments. Other contiributions are received from WWGS/WWGF Directors/Trustees, golf associations, individual friends of golf and benefactors.

For futher information about WWGS, see www.wwga.org, Foundations and Scholarships.