WUHS golfers take Portsmouth Invitational

North Adams places third –

By Mark Carpenter –

Coach Carl Schneider and his West Union Dragons continued their early season success with their second invitational win in as many days, capturing the Portsmouth Invitational, played at the Portsmouth Elks Course on Thursday, Aug. 10.

West Union took a total of 10 golfers to Portsmouth on Thursday, splitting into two teams, and it was their “A” Team, consisting of Elijah McCarty, Eli Fuller, Jacob Pell, Carson McFarland, and Conner campbell, who brought home the title with a team score of 324 stokes, 12 better than second place Waverly.

For the second day in a row, McCarty took home medalist honors, following up his performance the previous day in Circleville, with a 73 in Portsmouth, good for top individual honors. Fuller shot a 77, Pell an 85, McFarland an 89, and Campbell a 104 to round out the “A” team 18-hole effort.

The West Union “B” Team placed 11th in the 16-team field, with the following scores: Andrew Sapp-92, Bowan Tomlin-95, Alex Hirsh-102, Tanner Neal- 102, and Clayton Jones-104.

Also from Adams County, Coach Ammon Mitchell and his North Adams Green Devils also continued some solid early season play, placing third overall in the team standings at Portsmouth. The Devils were paced by a 76 from Noah Lung, followed by an 85 from Bryant Lung, an 86 from Colt Shumaker, a 95 from Uriah Hall, and a 97 from Carson Hall. North Adams shot a team total of 342, six behind second place Waverly and six ahead of fourth place Piketon.

Portsmouth Invitational Team Standings: West Union A- 324, Waverly- 336, North Adams- 342, Piketon- 348, Coal Grove- 349, Gallia Academy- 353, Fairland- 361, Chesapeake- 372, Zane Trace- 389, Western- 390, West Union B- 391, Portsmouth Clay- 391, Rock Hill- 393, Wheelersburg- 396, Ironton- 463.