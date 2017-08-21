WUHS golfers take Portsmouth Invitational It was pretty cold that day Volleyball kicks off with SHAC Preview Night Young awarded Women’s Western Golf Foundation Scholarship One Mistake Senator Portman visits GE Test Facility in Peebles Adams County school districts facing some major challenges for the coming year Family, friends, and roots: the ties that bind residents of one Adams County village What is your strength? Just the chance to take a look back Ronnie L Wolford Dale J Marshall Herbert Purvis Great American Solar Eclipse coming Aug. 21 BREAKING NEWS: West Union wins fifth consecutive County Cup Wallace B Boden John L Fletcher Lady Indians golfers learning the links North Adams, West Union golfers open 2017 seasons This Labor Day, ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Blanton announces candicacy for Court of Appeals Local student attends Congress of Future Medical Leaders MHS welcomes new principal Made in America When it feels like you’re spinning plates Bonfires and “building” a farm Lady Devils looking to take that next step 50 years of Bengal memories Ag Society delivers donation to Dragonfly Foundation Young Memorial Scholarship awarded to a pair of local seniors ‘Musical passion is in his blood’ Naylor named NAHS Principal Boldman retiring after 17 years as Homeless Shelter director Manchester concludes another River Days celebration Drug Treatment vs. Prison James R Brown Bobby Lawler Jr Adams County man charged with killing estranged girlfriend Lexie N Hopkins Volleyball, soccer previews coming this weekend Michael A Cheek Discover Ohio’s Ancient Cultures during Archaeology Day at Serpent Mound Summer Reading Program ends as new school year approaches Lady Hounds preparing for 2017 volleyball campaign, looking for more improvement A servant’s hands Oh my, nothing better than a sweet tooth Rec Park hosts All-Star Sunday A Saturday night peek at a gridiron future McDowell, McCarty awarded Farm Bureau Scholarships Adams County Medical Foundation awards Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarships Your kid on heroin Jerry W Olinger Douglas R Burchett Wayne Cowles Shirley Collins Jack L Yates Wayne Grooms Sr Adams County Building and Loan merging with Southern Hills Community Bank Ahead of Sales Tax Holiday, Attorney General DeWine offers tips for consumers Delores L Cook Harold L Smith Pell, Seas have high hopes for new SSCC campus ‘We prayed and believed it was going to happen’ 4-H Scholarships awarded during Fair Week Showmanship Sweepstakes concludes Junior Fair Competitions Junior Fair Crops are a Premium Show Southern Ohio’s only blackberry farmer wants to make berry pickin’ fun again Challenges ahead for new MLSD Superintendent SAY Soccer celebrating 50 years North Adams hosts Youth Football Mini-Camp Lady Dragons host Soccer Shootout 38 years later, Indians football returns It’s time Ten years and twenty goats later When nobody is watching When a blackberry wasn’t just a cell phone, but delicious Heroin user’s mom says addiction is a disease, not a choice Mary A Wallingford Rickey L Vincent Pauline Ertel William Bryant ACOVSD announces 2017-18 policy for free and reduced lunches What we are made of When summer really arrived Horse project 4-H members head to Ohio State Fair Defender hosts annual Cornhole Tournament George’s Brave Shave’ benefits other Year of planning, work pays off for 2017 fair Local teen opens new business Why can’t you stop? Camp first step in preparation for 2018 Greyhounds on the gridiron Young awarded SEDAB Scholarship Fair hosts Hall of Fame broadcaster Peebles goes back-to-back at the Barnyard The sport of goats Massive storms rumble through Ohio Valley James W Morgan Tiffany R Edwards Marshall W Groves Fairgoers wanna iguana!
WUHS golfers take Portsmouth Invitational

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Champions of the Aug. 10 Portsmouth Invitational were the West Union “A” squad, from left, Conner Campbell, Medalist Elijah McCarty, Eli Fuller, Carson McFarland, and Jacob Pell.

 

North Adams places third – 

By Mark Carpenter – 

Coach Carl Schneider and his West Union Dragons continued their early season success with their second invitational win in as many days, capturing the Portsmouth Invitational, played at the Portsmouth Elks Course on Thursday, Aug. 10.
West Union took a total of 10 golfers to Portsmouth on Thursday, splitting into two teams, and it was their “A” Team, consisting of Elijah McCarty, Eli Fuller, Jacob Pell, Carson McFarland, and Conner campbell, who brought home the title with a team score of 324 stokes, 12 better than second place Waverly.
For the second day in a row, McCarty took home medalist honors, following up his performance the previous day in Circleville, with a 73 in Portsmouth, good for top individual honors. Fuller shot a 77, Pell an 85, McFarland an 89, and Campbell a 104 to round out the “A” team 18-hole effort.
The West Union “B” Team placed 11th in the 16-team field, with the following scores: Andrew Sapp-92, Bowan Tomlin-95, Alex Hirsh-102, Tanner Neal- 102, and Clayton Jones-104.
Also from Adams County, Coach Ammon Mitchell and his North Adams Green Devils also continued some solid early season play, placing third overall in the team standings at Portsmouth. The Devils were paced by a 76 from Noah Lung, followed by an 85 from Bryant Lung, an 86 from Colt Shumaker, a 95 from Uriah Hall, and a 97 from Carson Hall. North Adams shot a team total of 342, six behind second place Waverly and six ahead of fourth place Piketon.
Portsmouth Invitational Team Standings: West Union A- 324, Waverly- 336, North Adams- 342, Piketon- 348, Coal Grove- 349, Gallia Academy- 353, Fairland- 361, Chesapeake- 372, Zane Trace- 389, Western- 390, West Union B- 391, Portsmouth Clay- 391, Rock Hill- 393, Wheelersburg- 396, Ironton- 463.

