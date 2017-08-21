WUHS golfers take Portsmouth Invitational It was pretty cold that day Volleyball kicks off with SHAC Preview Night Young awarded Women’s Western Golf Foundation Scholarship One Mistake Senator Portman visits GE Test Facility in Peebles Adams County school districts facing some major challenges for the coming year Family, friends, and roots: the ties that bind residents of one Adams County village What is your strength? Just the chance to take a look back Ronnie L Wolford Dale J Marshall Herbert Purvis Great American Solar Eclipse coming Aug. 21 BREAKING NEWS: West Union wins fifth consecutive County Cup Wallace B Boden John L Fletcher Lady Indians golfers learning the links North Adams, West Union golfers open 2017 seasons This Labor Day, ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Blanton announces candicacy for Court of Appeals Local student attends Congress of Future Medical Leaders MHS welcomes new principal Made in America When it feels like you’re spinning plates Bonfires and “building” a farm Lady Devils looking to take that next step 50 years of Bengal memories Ag Society delivers donation to Dragonfly Foundation Young Memorial Scholarship awarded to a pair of local seniors ‘Musical passion is in his blood’ Naylor named NAHS Principal Boldman retiring after 17 years as Homeless Shelter director Manchester concludes another River Days celebration Drug Treatment vs. Prison James R Brown Bobby Lawler Jr Adams County man charged with killing estranged girlfriend Lexie N Hopkins Volleyball, soccer previews coming this weekend Michael A Cheek Discover Ohio’s Ancient Cultures during Archaeology Day at Serpent Mound Summer Reading Program ends as new school year approaches Lady Hounds preparing for 2017 volleyball campaign, looking for more improvement A servant’s hands Oh my, nothing better than a sweet tooth Rec Park hosts All-Star Sunday A Saturday night peek at a gridiron future McDowell, McCarty awarded Farm Bureau Scholarships Adams County Medical Foundation awards Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarships Your kid on heroin Jerry W Olinger Douglas R Burchett Wayne Cowles Shirley Collins Jack L Yates Wayne Grooms Sr Adams County Building and Loan merging with Southern Hills Community Bank Ahead of Sales Tax Holiday, Attorney General DeWine offers tips for consumers Delores L Cook Harold L Smith Pell, Seas have high hopes for new SSCC campus ‘We prayed and believed it was going to happen’ 4-H Scholarships awarded during Fair Week Showmanship Sweepstakes concludes Junior Fair Competitions Junior Fair Crops are a Premium Show Southern Ohio’s only blackberry farmer wants to make berry pickin’ fun again Challenges ahead for new MLSD Superintendent SAY Soccer celebrating 50 years North Adams hosts Youth Football Mini-Camp Lady Dragons host Soccer Shootout 38 years later, Indians football returns It’s time Ten years and twenty goats later When nobody is watching When a blackberry wasn’t just a cell phone, but delicious Heroin user’s mom says addiction is a disease, not a choice Mary A Wallingford Rickey L Vincent Pauline Ertel William Bryant ACOVSD announces 2017-18 policy for free and reduced lunches What we are made of When summer really arrived Horse project 4-H members head to Ohio State Fair Defender hosts annual Cornhole Tournament George’s Brave Shave’ benefits other Year of planning, work pays off for 2017 fair Local teen opens new business Why can’t you stop? Camp first step in preparation for 2018 Greyhounds on the gridiron Young awarded SEDAB Scholarship Fair hosts Hall of Fame broadcaster Peebles goes back-to-back at the Barnyard The sport of goats Massive storms rumble through Ohio Valley James W Morgan Tiffany R Edwards Marshall W Groves Fairgoers wanna iguana!
News

One Mistake

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

 

By MaKayla Taylor – 

McKayla Taylor is a junior at North Adams High School. Here life has been directly affected by “texting and driving” and for one of her classes during the past school year, she wrote the following essay:
One technology that had a negative impact on my life was the cell phone. If it wasn’t for this device, my sister would still be alive and I wouldn’t have to mourn her loss.
On Sept. 19, 2007, my sister was driving from the Seaman Fall Festival when she got a text message on her phone. She decided to go ahead and read it and that’s when she missed a curve and drove off the road. The car then collided with a tree planted in someone’s backyard. Due to the lack of a seatbelt, she was thrown out the rear window. A shard of glass pierced her brain and she died instantly.
Texting and driving is a big problem in the U.S. According to
http://www.textinganddrivingsafety.com/texting-and-driving-stats, “There are around 1,600,000 accidents per year, 330,000 injuries per year and about 11 teen deaths every day, all because of texting and driving. Twenty-five percent of all automobile accidents are caused by texting and driving.”
Driving intoxicated is less dangerous than texting and driving. This is because cell phones have become handheld distractions which cause people to stop focusing on the road, and instead on their phones. It only takes one glance, one text message, to not only ruin your life, but to possibly put an end to it. I’m sure my sister didn’t think that reading one text message would be the difference between life and death, but it was.
So how can we fix this? Maybe we could design a phone that can calculate when you’re moving at high speeds, let’s say over 20 miles per hour, and then go into some type of sleep mode when you read that speed and up. We could make the phone to where the only thing you can do on it when it’s in this state of sleep, is make emergency calls. Then, when it detects that you are no longer moving at high speeds for more than 10 minutes, it returns to normal. Snapchat can detect when you’re in a car and says “please don’t snap and drive”. I think that the whole phone should be programmed like that.
The bottom line is that no matter what the solution might be, we need to find it because too many people are dying young because of this epidemic. My sister would been 27 by now if she hadn’t looked at her phone that night. From time to time, I find myself wondering what kind of life she would have had if she was alive. Would she be married and have a family of her own? Or would she be single and just focusing on her job? If so, what would her job be?
I will never get these answers to these questions because of texting and driving. My sister made one mistake and paid the ultimate price and now her family and friends are left with the pain of her death. A stupid text message is not worth your life. Just focus on the road, the message can wait till you’re home.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved