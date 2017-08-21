WUHS golfers take Portsmouth Invitational It was pretty cold that day Volleyball kicks off with SHAC Preview Night Young awarded Women’s Western Golf Foundation Scholarship One Mistake Senator Portman visits GE Test Facility in Peebles Adams County school districts facing some major challenges for the coming year Family, friends, and roots: the ties that bind residents of one Adams County village What is your strength? Just the chance to take a look back Ronnie L Wolford Dale J Marshall Herbert Purvis Great American Solar Eclipse coming Aug. 21 BREAKING NEWS: West Union wins fifth consecutive County Cup Wallace B Boden John L Fletcher Lady Indians golfers learning the links North Adams, West Union golfers open 2017 seasons This Labor Day, ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Blanton announces candicacy for Court of Appeals Local student attends Congress of Future Medical Leaders MHS welcomes new principal Made in America When it feels like you’re spinning plates Bonfires and “building” a farm Lady Devils looking to take that next step 50 years of Bengal memories Ag Society delivers donation to Dragonfly Foundation Young Memorial Scholarship awarded to a pair of local seniors ‘Musical passion is in his blood’ Naylor named NAHS Principal Boldman retiring after 17 years as Homeless Shelter director Manchester concludes another River Days celebration Drug Treatment vs. Prison James R Brown Bobby Lawler Jr Adams County man charged with killing estranged girlfriend Lexie N Hopkins Volleyball, soccer previews coming this weekend Michael A Cheek Discover Ohio’s Ancient Cultures during Archaeology Day at Serpent Mound Summer Reading Program ends as new school year approaches Lady Hounds preparing for 2017 volleyball campaign, looking for more improvement A servant’s hands Oh my, nothing better than a sweet tooth Rec Park hosts All-Star Sunday A Saturday night peek at a gridiron future McDowell, McCarty awarded Farm Bureau Scholarships Adams County Medical Foundation awards Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarships Your kid on heroin Jerry W Olinger Douglas R Burchett Wayne Cowles Shirley Collins Jack L Yates Wayne Grooms Sr Adams County Building and Loan merging with Southern Hills Community Bank Ahead of Sales Tax Holiday, Attorney General DeWine offers tips for consumers Delores L Cook Harold L Smith Pell, Seas have high hopes for new SSCC campus ‘We prayed and believed it was going to happen’ 4-H Scholarships awarded during Fair Week Showmanship Sweepstakes concludes Junior Fair Competitions Junior Fair Crops are a Premium Show Southern Ohio’s only blackberry farmer wants to make berry pickin’ fun again Challenges ahead for new MLSD Superintendent SAY Soccer celebrating 50 years North Adams hosts Youth Football Mini-Camp Lady Dragons host Soccer Shootout 38 years later, Indians football returns It’s time Ten years and twenty goats later When nobody is watching When a blackberry wasn’t just a cell phone, but delicious Heroin user’s mom says addiction is a disease, not a choice Mary A Wallingford Rickey L Vincent Pauline Ertel William Bryant ACOVSD announces 2017-18 policy for free and reduced lunches What we are made of When summer really arrived Horse project 4-H members head to Ohio State Fair Defender hosts annual Cornhole Tournament George’s Brave Shave’ benefits other Year of planning, work pays off for 2017 fair Local teen opens new business Why can’t you stop? Camp first step in preparation for 2018 Greyhounds on the gridiron Young awarded SEDAB Scholarship Fair hosts Hall of Fame broadcaster Peebles goes back-to-back at the Barnyard The sport of goats Massive storms rumble through Ohio Valley James W Morgan Tiffany R Edwards Marshall W Groves Fairgoers wanna iguana!
Sports

It was pretty cold that day

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

 

By Mark Carpenter – 

Last week I wrote about 50 years of Cincinnati Bengal memories, some are good, some are bad, and some border on the absurd-think Klingler, Akili, or Dave Shula. Even with all the craziness that accompanies being a member of Who-Dey nation, the Bengals have given me many memorable moments and last week I shared numbers 10 through 5 in my ode to a David Letterman Top Ten List.
So now we move on to numbers 4 though 1…..another drum roll please.
4. Anything Ochocinco- Despite all the sideshows, Chad Johnson is one of my all-time favorite Bengal players. Never in the history of the franchise has one player brought so much anticipation to a stadium full of people. What will Chad do next? On some bad Bengal teams, Chad still made the team fun to watch with of course, his variety of touchdown dances.
Sitting in the stadium and hoping that Chad would score every touchdown just to see the next dance. Sometimes the antics overshadowed the fact that #85 was a fantastic route-runner with incredible hands and footwork, and the uncanny ability to shake off defenders. Chad made the “No Fun League” fun again.
3. 34 seconds- Stanford Jennings takes a 49ers kickoff all the way to the house and for sure, the Bengals were about to win their first Super Bowl and forever change the course of team history. Oh not so fast! Montana to Taylor with 34 seconds left= the most heart-breaking moment in 50 years. I was watching the game at my parents’ house along with an older gentleman from church who paced the floor more than I did.
It’s almost like that loss put a curse on the franchise, because they ain’t been that close since. Maybe the rest of the day should have been evident after Tim Krumrie broke his leg. That game was depressing no matter how you looked at it. I was in the stands for the AFC Championship game and there is nothing like being on hand when your team wins and goes to the Super Bowl-at least for 59 minutes and 24 seconds.
2. Shuffling with Ickey- Refer back to number 3 on this one. One of the big highlights of that Super Bowl season was the emergence of this unknown running back from UNLV who teamed with James Brooks to form a dynamic backfield duo. But who of you out there can tell me that you didn’t pick up a football or whatever you had handy and tried the Ickey Shuffle? Almost like Chad and his celebrations, the stadium was ripe with anticipation when the Bengals got near the goal line. In fact, I think all of you should do the Shuffle when you read this great newspaper.
I met Ickey once and he signed a Sports Illustrated cover for me, signed it “To my homeboy.” Yep, Ickey’s my homeboy.
And finally we reach this writer’s top Bengal memory…and man was it cold that day,
1. The Freezer Bowl- They talked about cancelling the game, well it was kind of cold, wind chills of -59 degrees. No big deal, let’s play football and the Chargers never knew what hit them. It’s not the beach Dan Fouts-it’s a Cincinnati winter.
The stories I have from that day are so many, from having one of the only cars that would start on the college campus, to sitting in the top row of Riverfront Stadium and my sister whining about the cold, to my fingers being so frozen that I could not put them in my pocket to get my keys out after the game, and the list goes on. I have no recollection of what I wore to stay warm, but I know I was there (have the ticket stub signed by Ross Browner as proof),
There was something even more significant about that day that I wouldn’t realize until many years later. January 10, 1982 would be a memorable day in my life, but January 10, 1997 would be much more significant. On that cold Cincinnati day, we welcomed into the world a young man who has become pretty important in our lives. Funny how life comes full circle.
So there you have it- with apologies to Dave, my Top Ten memories as a Bengals fan. Makes you want to just go out and Shuffle, doesn’t it?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved