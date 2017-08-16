Wallace B Boden

Wallace “Wally” Brent Boden, 77, of Manchester, Ohio died Monday, August 14, 2017 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center. He was born March 7, 1940 the son of the late William and Evelyn (Honhorst) Boden.

Wally is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Donald Boden. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon (McCreary) Boden; his children, Nancy (Brian) Franklin and Paul Brent Boden; his grandchildren, Christopher, Anthony, and Brent Boden; his five great-grandchildren; and many other friends and family members.

A service for Wally will be held at Wilson Home for Funerals on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 12:00 pm. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Friday, August 18 with a Masonic service at 7:45 pm and again on Saturday from 11:00 am until the time of the service with an Eastern Star Service at 11:45 am. Rev. John Greenlee will be officiating the service. Burial will take place at the Manchester Cemetery.

Military services will be performed by the Adams County Honor Guard. Friends and family may sign an online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com