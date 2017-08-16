John L. Fletcher, 59 years, of Otway, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2017, at the Southern Ohio Medical Center, in Portsmouth.

John was born in Georgetown, Ohio, on May 31, 1958, the son of John L. Fletcher, II, of Amelia, and the late Patricia Talley Fletcher.

John was preceded in death by his mother. In addition to his father, John is survived by a daughter, Johnna Smail, of Hillsboro; two brothers, Art Fletcher, of Peebles, and Rick Fletcher, of Decatur; and two sisters, Cathy Taylor, of Cincinnati, and Roxie Fletcher, of Williamsburg.

According to John’s wishes, he is to be cremated. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, 119 Rarden Road, Peebles, Ohio 45660, is in charge of all arrangements.

