BREAKING NEWS: West Union wins fifth consecutive County Cup

In a battle that literally went down to the final hole, Coach Carl Schneider and his

West Union Dragons boys golf squad captured their fifth consecutive Adams County Cup on

Wednesday at Hilltop Golf Course.

The Dragons and the North Adams Green Devils went down to the wire, with West Union prevailing

in the end by eight strokes.

West Union’s Elijah McCarty was the Cup medalist, firing a one-under par 70, with North Adams’ Bryant

Lung runner-up with a 75.

Look for a full report on the 2017 Cup results in the Wednesday, Aug. 23 issue of The People’s Defender.