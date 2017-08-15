Lady Indians golfers learning the links North Adams, West Union golfers open 2017 seasons This Labor Day, ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Blanton announces candicacy for Court of Appeals Local student attends Congress of Future Medical Leaders MHS welcomes new principal Made in America When it feels like you’re spinning plates Bonfires and “building” a farm Lady Devils looking to take that next step 50 years of Bengal memories Ag Society delivers donation to Dragonfly Foundation Young Memorial Scholarship awarded to a pair of local seniors ‘Musical passion is in his blood’ Naylor named NAHS Principal Boldman retiring after 17 years as Homeless Shelter director Manchester concludes another River Days celebration Drug Treatment vs. Prison James R Brown Bobby Lawler Jr Adams County man charged with killing estranged girlfriend Lexie N Hopkins Volleyball, soccer previews coming this weekend Michael A Cheek Discover Ohio’s Ancient Cultures during Archaeology Day at Serpent Mound Summer Reading Program ends as new school year approaches Lady Hounds preparing for 2017 volleyball campaign, looking for more improvement A servant’s hands Oh my, nothing better than a sweet tooth Rec Park hosts All-Star Sunday A Saturday night peek at a gridiron future McDowell, McCarty awarded Farm Bureau Scholarships Adams County Medical Foundation awards Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarships Your kid on heroin Jerry W Olinger Douglas R Burchett Wayne Cowles Shirley Collins Jack L Yates Wayne Grooms Sr Adams County Building and Loan merging with Southern Hills Community Bank Ahead of Sales Tax Holiday, Attorney General DeWine offers tips for consumers Delores L Cook Harold L Smith Pell, Seas have high hopes for new SSCC campus ‘We prayed and believed it was going to happen’ 4-H Scholarships awarded during Fair Week Showmanship Sweepstakes concludes Junior Fair Competitions Junior Fair Crops are a Premium Show Southern Ohio’s only blackberry farmer wants to make berry pickin’ fun again Challenges ahead for new MLSD Superintendent SAY Soccer celebrating 50 years North Adams hosts Youth Football Mini-Camp Lady Dragons host Soccer Shootout 38 years later, Indians football returns It’s time Ten years and twenty goats later When nobody is watching When a blackberry wasn’t just a cell phone, but delicious Heroin user’s mom says addiction is a disease, not a choice Mary A Wallingford Rickey L Vincent Pauline Ertel William Bryant ACOVSD announces 2017-18 policy for free and reduced lunches What we are made of When summer really arrived Horse project 4-H members head to Ohio State Fair Defender hosts annual Cornhole Tournament George’s Brave Shave’ benefits other Year of planning, work pays off for 2017 fair Local teen opens new business Why can’t you stop? Camp first step in preparation for 2018 Greyhounds on the gridiron Young awarded SEDAB Scholarship Fair hosts Hall of Fame broadcaster Peebles goes back-to-back at the Barnyard The sport of goats Massive storms rumble through Ohio Valley James W Morgan Tiffany R Edwards Marshall W Groves Fairgoers wanna iguana! SSCC moving forward with plans for Adams County campus Mary Wallingford Leslie V Lawrence Jr Fair hosts Cheerleading Competition Peebles FFA installs 2017-18 Officers Adams County Fair Baby Contest Seniors Citizens and Armed Forces Day at the fair Cheers! It’s mocktail time! North Adams Beta Club attends National Convention at Disney ‘You won’t believe the chaos it rains around you’ McCarty’s receive 4-H Alumni award McKayla Raines crowned 2017 Junior Fair Queen Eastern knocks off Peebles 10-5 to capture 14 U baseball tourney Just listen for the answer Time to teach a little History Fair hosts Little Miss and Mister, Toddler shows Jason E Palmer
North Adams, West Union golfers open 2017 seasons

Written by Peoples Defender
Pictured above are the North Adams High School golfers who participated in the Aug. 8 McClain Invitational, where the Green Devils placed second. From left, Carson Hall, Nick Fish,Coach Ammon Mitchell, Colt Shumaker, Bryant Lung, Uriah Hall,and Noah Lung.


By Mark Carpenter – 

Fresh off a trip to the Division III state golf tournament in 2016, Coach Ammon Mitchell and his North Adams Green Devils linksters opened their 2017 campaign on Tuesday, Aug. 8 with a trip to Buckeye Hills to participate in the Sharp Memorial / McClain Invitational.
It was a successful trip for the Green Devils, led my medalist Noah Lung, as they brought home hardware with a second place finish in the Invitational. Unioto, a Division II school, won the event with a combined team score of 314 strokes, with North Adams coming in second at 330.
Lung, a senior who has already signed to continue his golf career at Rio Grande University, won the individual title for the day, shooting a two-under 69 for the day. Bryant Lung came in with an 80, Colt Shumaker with an 89, and Uriah Hall with a 92.
“I was really proud of our team today,” said Coach Mitchell. “Even though golf is an individual sport, I am so proud of how we played as a team. Even though it was just our first match of the season, I hope to keep this momentum going throughout the year and hopefully go back to the state tournament.”
McClain Invitational Team Scores: Unioto 314, North Adams 330, McClain 391, Miami Trace 403, Washington CH 424, Hillsboro 454, Logan 455, Fairfield 467, Chillicothe 538.

West Union senior Elijah McCarty was the individual medalist at the Aug. 9 Circleville Invitational, shooting a 75 to earn the plaque for top honors.

On Wednesday, the Green Devils were on the road again, this time to compete in the Circleville Invitational, where their solid early play continued with another piece of second place hardware headed back to the school’s trophy case.
At Circleville, the Green Devils placed second, with Fairfield Union winning with a team score of 323. North Adams was second at 340, barely squeaking by West Union in their first match up of the fall. The Dragons placed third at 341, though they had the day’s medalist in Elijah McCarty who carded a 75 for the day. North Adams was paced by Noah Lung and Bryant Lung, who both scored at 81.
NAHS: Noah Lung 81, Bryant Lung 81, Carson Hall 87, Colt Shumaker 91, Uriah Hall 100, Dalton Gardner 108
WUHS: Elijah McCarty 75, Eli Fuller 86, Jacob Pell 90, Carson McFarland 90, Conner Campbell 106, Alex Hirsh 110
Circleville Invitational Team Scores: Fairfield Union 323, North Adams 340, West Union 341, Teays Valley 344, Circleville 351, Logan Elm 359, Amanda-Clearcreek 391, Westfall 393, Washington CH 436, Logan 451.
Playing against tough competition will only make a team better in the long run and both the North Adams and West Union squads continued that battle on Thursday with a trip to the Portsmouth Elks Invitational and a Friday slot in the CNE Invitational at the Cedar Trace course. Those results were not available at press time.
Local golf fans can get a look at all the county teams in action next Wednesday, Aug. 16 as bragging rights are on the line when the annual Adams County Cup takes place at the Adams County Country Club. West Union returns as the defending champion as does defending individual champion McCarty for the Dragons.

