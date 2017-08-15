North Adams, West Union golfers open 2017 seasons



By Mark Carpenter –

Fresh off a trip to the Division III state golf tournament in 2016, Coach Ammon Mitchell and his North Adams Green Devils linksters opened their 2017 campaign on Tuesday, Aug. 8 with a trip to Buckeye Hills to participate in the Sharp Memorial / McClain Invitational.

It was a successful trip for the Green Devils, led my medalist Noah Lung, as they brought home hardware with a second place finish in the Invitational. Unioto, a Division II school, won the event with a combined team score of 314 strokes, with North Adams coming in second at 330.

Lung, a senior who has already signed to continue his golf career at Rio Grande University, won the individual title for the day, shooting a two-under 69 for the day. Bryant Lung came in with an 80, Colt Shumaker with an 89, and Uriah Hall with a 92.

“I was really proud of our team today,” said Coach Mitchell. “Even though golf is an individual sport, I am so proud of how we played as a team. Even though it was just our first match of the season, I hope to keep this momentum going throughout the year and hopefully go back to the state tournament.”

McClain Invitational Team Scores: Unioto 314, North Adams 330, McClain 391, Miami Trace 403, Washington CH 424, Hillsboro 454, Logan 455, Fairfield 467, Chillicothe 538.

On Wednesday, the Green Devils were on the road again, this time to compete in the Circleville Invitational, where their solid early play continued with another piece of second place hardware headed back to the school’s trophy case.

At Circleville, the Green Devils placed second, with Fairfield Union winning with a team score of 323. North Adams was second at 340, barely squeaking by West Union in their first match up of the fall. The Dragons placed third at 341, though they had the day’s medalist in Elijah McCarty who carded a 75 for the day. North Adams was paced by Noah Lung and Bryant Lung, who both scored at 81.

NAHS: Noah Lung 81, Bryant Lung 81, Carson Hall 87, Colt Shumaker 91, Uriah Hall 100, Dalton Gardner 108

WUHS: Elijah McCarty 75, Eli Fuller 86, Jacob Pell 90, Carson McFarland 90, Conner Campbell 106, Alex Hirsh 110

Circleville Invitational Team Scores: Fairfield Union 323, North Adams 340, West Union 341, Teays Valley 344, Circleville 351, Logan Elm 359, Amanda-Clearcreek 391, Westfall 393, Washington CH 436, Logan 451.

Playing against tough competition will only make a team better in the long run and both the North Adams and West Union squads continued that battle on Thursday with a trip to the Portsmouth Elks Invitational and a Friday slot in the CNE Invitational at the Cedar Trace course. Those results were not available at press time.

Local golf fans can get a look at all the county teams in action next Wednesday, Aug. 16 as bragging rights are on the line when the annual Adams County Cup takes place at the Adams County Country Club. West Union returns as the defending champion as does defending individual champion McCarty for the Dragons.