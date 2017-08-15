MHS welcomes new principal Made in America When it feels like you’re spinning plates Bonfires and “building” a farm Lady Devils looking to take that next step 50 years of Bengal memories Ag Society delivers donation to Dragonfly Foundation Young Memorial Scholarship awarded to a pair of local seniors ‘Musical passion is in his blood’ Naylor named NAHS Principal Boldman retiring after 17 years as Homeless Shelter director Manchester concludes another River Days celebration Drug Treatment vs. Prison James R Brown Bobby Lawler Jr Adams County man charged with killing estranged girlfriend Lexie N Hopkins Volleyball, soccer previews coming this weekend Michael A Cheek Discover Ohio’s Ancient Cultures during Archaeology Day at Serpent Mound Summer Reading Program ends as new school year approaches Lady Hounds preparing for 2017 volleyball campaign, looking for more improvement A servant’s hands Oh my, nothing better than a sweet tooth Rec Park hosts All-Star Sunday A Saturday night peek at a gridiron future McDowell, McCarty awarded Farm Bureau Scholarships Adams County Medical Foundation awards Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarships Your kid on heroin Jerry W Olinger Douglas R Burchett Wayne Cowles Shirley Collins Jack L Yates Wayne Grooms Sr Adams County Building and Loan merging with Southern Hills Community Bank Ahead of Sales Tax Holiday, Attorney General DeWine offers tips for consumers Delores L Cook Harold L Smith Pell, Seas have high hopes for new SSCC campus ‘We prayed and believed it was going to happen’ 4-H Scholarships awarded during Fair Week Showmanship Sweepstakes concludes Junior Fair Competitions Junior Fair Crops are a Premium Show Southern Ohio’s only blackberry farmer wants to make berry pickin’ fun again Challenges ahead for new MLSD Superintendent SAY Soccer celebrating 50 years North Adams hosts Youth Football Mini-Camp Lady Dragons host Soccer Shootout 38 years later, Indians football returns It’s time Ten years and twenty goats later When nobody is watching When a blackberry wasn’t just a cell phone, but delicious Heroin user’s mom says addiction is a disease, not a choice Mary A Wallingford Rickey L Vincent Pauline Ertel William Bryant ACOVSD announces 2017-18 policy for free and reduced lunches What we are made of When summer really arrived Horse project 4-H members head to Ohio State Fair Defender hosts annual Cornhole Tournament George’s Brave Shave’ benefits other Year of planning, work pays off for 2017 fair Local teen opens new business Why can’t you stop? Camp first step in preparation for 2018 Greyhounds on the gridiron Young awarded SEDAB Scholarship Fair hosts Hall of Fame broadcaster Peebles goes back-to-back at the Barnyard The sport of goats Massive storms rumble through Ohio Valley James W Morgan Tiffany R Edwards Marshall W Groves Fairgoers wanna iguana! SSCC moving forward with plans for Adams County campus Mary Wallingford Leslie V Lawrence Jr Fair hosts Cheerleading Competition Peebles FFA installs 2017-18 Officers Adams County Fair Baby Contest Seniors Citizens and Armed Forces Day at the fair Cheers! It’s mocktail time! North Adams Beta Club attends National Convention at Disney ‘You won’t believe the chaos it rains around you’ McCarty’s receive 4-H Alumni award McKayla Raines crowned 2017 Junior Fair Queen Eastern knocks off Peebles 10-5 to capture 14 U baseball tourney Just listen for the answer Time to teach a little History Fair hosts Little Miss and Mister, Toddler shows Jason E Palmer Dorothy Stephenson Shane G Varney The weekend I joined the Army David Stutz Patty Davis
News

MHS welcomes new principal

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Dana Pollock moves from the Superintendent’s position at Northwest High School to become principal at Manchester High School for the 2017-18 school year.

Pollock says focus will be on team building, accomplishing goals – 

By Patricia Beech – 

Manchester High School will begin the new school year with a new principal. Dana Pollock, who left her Superintendent’s position at Northwest High School after just one year, says she discovered she preferred the halls of academia over the constraints of administration.
“I decided I’d rather be around kids and I needed to be back in a school building,” she said. “This opportunity came up and I took it.”
Pollock began her 17 year career as a math teacher in the Portsmouth City School District. While there, she worked her way up to Assistant Principal, then Principal before joining the school system’s central office staff.
Pollock says the Manchester position appealed to her because it had a small town feel about it.
“I’m from South Shore, Kentucky – a small town with a single red light, so working in a rural school really appeals to me.”
The unexpected announcement last fall that DP&L would be shuttering its power plants, resulting in significant cuts to the MLSD’s operating budget, Pollock said was a consideration, but not a deterrent to her accepting the principal’s position.
She says her focus in the coming school year will be on bringing people together to accomplish their goals.
“I plan to work on building a relationship with the students and the staff,” she says. “I’d like to pull everybody together to work as a team to help our kids achieve all they can academically.”
She says she doesn’t intend to “revamp everything” but will focus instead on student achievement.
“The kids are the most important thing,” she says. “They need to know that we are here for them, and that we’re going to do everything we can to help them achieve their goals.”
A former math teacher, she says she will focus on improving students’ math skills.
“Our students’ geometry scores weren’t great last year, so I want to work with the staff and figure out what we can do to help improve them – that will definitely be one of my focuses, along with attendance.”
New state regulations regarding absenteeism during the 2017-18 school year will present a challenge to both of the county’s school districts, neither of which added personnel to deal with the new requirements.
“I’m going to work with the office staff to make sure we monitor the kids’ attendance, and absenteeism is going to be one of the first things we talk with the kids about during the first few days of school,” said Pollock. “They need to be here in order for us to accomplish what we want, and we’re going to make sure they understand the requirements and the consequences of absenteeism.”
She says she plans to be a visible presence in the community.
“I plan on attending some of the extra curricular activities, and getting out to meet the people,” she says. “I’m excited to be here and I’m eager to get started.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved