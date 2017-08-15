Lady Indians golfers learning the links North Adams, West Union golfers open 2017 seasons This Labor Day, ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Blanton announces candicacy for Court of Appeals Local student attends Congress of Future Medical Leaders MHS welcomes new principal Made in America When it feels like you’re spinning plates Bonfires and “building” a farm Lady Devils looking to take that next step 50 years of Bengal memories Ag Society delivers donation to Dragonfly Foundation Young Memorial Scholarship awarded to a pair of local seniors ‘Musical passion is in his blood’ Naylor named NAHS Principal Boldman retiring after 17 years as Homeless Shelter director Manchester concludes another River Days celebration Drug Treatment vs. Prison James R Brown Bobby Lawler Jr Adams County man charged with killing estranged girlfriend Lexie N Hopkins Volleyball, soccer previews coming this weekend Michael A Cheek Discover Ohio’s Ancient Cultures during Archaeology Day at Serpent Mound Summer Reading Program ends as new school year approaches Lady Hounds preparing for 2017 volleyball campaign, looking for more improvement A servant’s hands Oh my, nothing better than a sweet tooth Rec Park hosts All-Star Sunday A Saturday night peek at a gridiron future McDowell, McCarty awarded Farm Bureau Scholarships Adams County Medical Foundation awards Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarships Your kid on heroin Jerry W Olinger Douglas R Burchett Wayne Cowles Shirley Collins Jack L Yates Wayne Grooms Sr Adams County Building and Loan merging with Southern Hills Community Bank Ahead of Sales Tax Holiday, Attorney General DeWine offers tips for consumers Delores L Cook Harold L Smith Pell, Seas have high hopes for new SSCC campus ‘We prayed and believed it was going to happen’ 4-H Scholarships awarded during Fair Week Showmanship Sweepstakes concludes Junior Fair Competitions Junior Fair Crops are a Premium Show Southern Ohio’s only blackberry farmer wants to make berry pickin’ fun again Challenges ahead for new MLSD Superintendent SAY Soccer celebrating 50 years North Adams hosts Youth Football Mini-Camp Lady Dragons host Soccer Shootout 38 years later, Indians football returns It’s time Ten years and twenty goats later When nobody is watching When a blackberry wasn’t just a cell phone, but delicious Heroin user’s mom says addiction is a disease, not a choice Mary A Wallingford Rickey L Vincent Pauline Ertel William Bryant ACOVSD announces 2017-18 policy for free and reduced lunches What we are made of When summer really arrived Horse project 4-H members head to Ohio State Fair Defender hosts annual Cornhole Tournament George’s Brave Shave’ benefits other Year of planning, work pays off for 2017 fair Local teen opens new business Why can’t you stop? Camp first step in preparation for 2018 Greyhounds on the gridiron Young awarded SEDAB Scholarship Fair hosts Hall of Fame broadcaster Peebles goes back-to-back at the Barnyard The sport of goats Massive storms rumble through Ohio Valley James W Morgan Tiffany R Edwards Marshall W Groves Fairgoers wanna iguana! SSCC moving forward with plans for Adams County campus Mary Wallingford Leslie V Lawrence Jr Fair hosts Cheerleading Competition Peebles FFA installs 2017-18 Officers Adams County Fair Baby Contest Seniors Citizens and Armed Forces Day at the fair Cheers! It’s mocktail time! North Adams Beta Club attends National Convention at Disney ‘You won’t believe the chaos it rains around you’ McCarty’s receive 4-H Alumni award McKayla Raines crowned 2017 Junior Fair Queen Eastern knocks off Peebles 10-5 to capture 14 U baseball tourney Just listen for the answer Time to teach a little History Fair hosts Little Miss and Mister, Toddler shows Jason E Palmer
Sports

Lady Indians golfers learning the links

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
The 2017 Peebles girls golf squad, from left, Nicole Burns, Jessica Newman, Shay Boldman, Jasmine Francis, Katie Setty, Sarah Laxton, Brooklyn Cluxton, Tessa Gaffin, and Holly Niswander. Absent from the photo was Anna McElwee.


Herman takes over as head coach – 

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter – 

To say that new head coach Rachel Herman is taking over an inexperienced Lady Indians’ golf squad might be an understatement. Though the Peebles roster boasts an impressive 10 girls, six of them have never played the game of golf before. The Lady Indians also have to replace one of the area’s finest female golfers in recent years in the graduated Savannah McCoy, so for Coach Herman, who put together a pretty fine career of her own at West Union High School and then Wilmington College, improvement from now until season’s end is the number one goal.
“Having six players who have never played before, our team goal this year is to show enough improvement to be competitive by the time the conference tournament rolls around,” said Herman. “The fundamentals are my main focus right now because in order to get better, we need to know the fundamentals and rules of the game. It will all fall together from there.”
The 2017 Lady Indians golf roster will include: Jessica Newman, Anna McElwee, Shay Boldman, Sarah Laxton, Nicole Burns, Holly Niswander, Brooklyn Cluxton, Katie Setty, Tessa Gaffin, and Jasmine Francis.
“This is my first year coaching at Peebles but having coached in the county for the last several years, I have gotten to know most of the players,” adds Herman. “Even the girls who played last year are still pretty new to the game.”
“I know this will be a rebuilding year but the program growing and getting more girls interested in golf is a key to our success.”
The Lady Indians open their 2017 campaign on Friday, Aug. 18, hosting the North Adams Lady Devils at the Adams County Country Club.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved