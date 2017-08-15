Blanton announces candicacy for Court of Appeals

Criminal prosecutor Kris Blanton this week formally announced his candidacy for Fourth District Court of Appeals Judge.

Blanton has more than 15 years of legal experience practicing in a wide-variety of fields. He’s currently first assistant prosecutor in Adams County where he works closely with law enforcement to prosecute dangerous criminals.

Blanton believes his experience suit him to serve the people on the Court of Appeals bench.

“The Court of Appeals hears significant criminal and civil cases,” Blanton said. “My experience as a criminal prosecutor and lawyer in private practice before that will allow me to serve the people of Southern Ohio as a fair and principled judge.”

Blanton’s extensive legal expertise spans more than prosecutorial work.

“I’ve handled cases in business law, family law, real estate, and elder law,” Blanton said. “The Court of Appeals hears cases from all of these areas and judges must understand the legal nuance.”

Kris Blanton earned both his Bachelor’s Degree his Juris Doctorate from West Virginia University. In law school, he participated in the Law Clinic, providing legal assistance to those who couldn’t afford to hire an attorney.

Blanton was raised in West Union where he and his wife Amanda are raising their two children. Blanton often volunteers in his community and in local schools. He has coached youth track, football, basketball, soccer, and baseball.

The 4th District Court of Appeals serves Adams, Athens, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton, and Washington counties.