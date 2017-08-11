Young Memorial Scholarship awarded to a pair of local seniors



By Mark Carpenter –

Once again, the Young Memorial Scholarship is an academic/athletic scholarship that honors the lives of David and Mark Young and is presented to a pair of local students.

The 2017 recipients of the fourth annualYoung Memorial Scholarships are North Adams High School’s Caitlin Young and West Union High School’s Andrew Weeks.

Graduating with Honors, Caitlin received the John and Tim Lewis Scholarship, C103 Scholarship, Chad Downing Memorial Scholarship, NAHS Beta Club Scholarship, John Marshall Scholarship, Maurice Thatcher Memorial Scholarship, Southeast Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators’ Association Scholarship, the Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators’ Scholarship recognition, Dow Nelson Scholarship, Society of Yeager Scholars Finalist Scholarship, and the Marshall University Honors Scholarship.

Caitlin’s other accomplishments include: Wendy’s High School Heisman Award, Franklin B. Walter Award, Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Ambassador, HOBY Outstanding Academic All Star Award, President’s List Southern State Community College, All-League Golf, All-District Golf, Academic All-District Golf, All-League Softball, Academic All-District Basketball, Academic All District Softball, Senior Class Secretary, National Honor Society Secretary, Leadership Adams Member, 4-H Club Vice-President and member for 10 years, and member of the Junior Fairboard.

Caitlin has been accepted at Marshall University where she will study Pharmacology toward earning her Doctorate Degree in Pharmacy. Caitlin is the daughter of Chris and Marla Young and sister of Christin and Christopher Young.

Andrew received the Doctor Ashley Memorial Scholarship, Adams Rural Electric Scholarship, 4-H Advisory Committee Scholarship, OVEA Scholarship, Kelley Darby Memorial Scholarship and the Mount St. Joseph University Merit Scholarship.

Andrew’s other accomplishments include SEOHSBCA Academic Award for Baseball, Southern Ohio Independent All-League Football, National Honor Society, Beta Club, FFA, 4-H, Dean’s List Southern State Community College, and the iBelieve Leadership Conference.

Andrew has been accepted at Mount St. Joseph University where he will study Health and Wellness, working toward a Doctorate in Physical Therapy. Andrew will also be playing football for the Lions. Andrew is the son of Lynn and Julie Weeks, brother of Aden Weeks, and grandson of Steve and Nancy Darby and Dwight and Nancy Weeks.

The scholarships honor the memory of two men who left us far too early.

David Young graduated from West Union High School in 1972. At WUHS, David participated in basketball and baseball. He continued his baseball career at Eastern Kentucky University where he majored in Education. “Dave” returned to Ohio where he taught Science, and Health and Physical Education. He also began his coaching career, most notably basketball, where he coached at West Union, Waverly, Minford, Whiteoak and, finally, North Adams, for 23 years.

Coach Young’s achievements include many SHL Coach of the Year Awards, District 14 Coach of the Years and, in 2009, Ohio Coach of the Year in Division III. David was very proud of his players, school and community. He found the most joy when his players succeeded off the court. Dave Young passed away in 2012.

Mark Young graduated fromWest Union High School in 1978. At West Union, Mark was a tri-sport athlete in basketball, baseball and football. He excelled on the gridiron and received many offers to take his football talents to the next level. Focusing on education, he attended Eastern Kentucky University where he majored in Business Administration.

Mark became a world traveler as he worked his way through the United States Department of Defense. When Mark passed away in 2006, he was working directly with Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld and his administration.

Some of Mark’s achievements include: The Army Value of Engineering Award (1991), the 2004 Quality in the Space and Defense Industries Award (NASA) and, most notably, Al Gore’s Golden Hammer Award in 1999.

The Young Family would like to take the time to thank all those who have donated to the foundation and would like to wish the best of luck to both Caitlin and Andrew. Their qualities and successes are true indications on why they were both chosen for this scholarship.