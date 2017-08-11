Naylor named NAHS Principal Boldman retiring after 17 years as Homeless Shelter director Manchester concludes another River Days celebration Drug Treatment vs. Prison James R Brown Bobby Lawler Jr Adams County man charged with killing estranged girlfriend Lexie N Hopkins Volleyball, soccer previews coming this weekend Michael A Cheek Discover Ohio’s Ancient Cultures during Archaeology Day at Serpent Mound Summer Reading Program ends as new school year approaches Lady Hounds preparing for 2017 volleyball campaign, looking for more improvement A servant’s hands Oh my, nothing better than a sweet tooth Rec Park hosts All-Star Sunday A Saturday night peek at a gridiron future McDowell, McCarty awarded Farm Bureau Scholarships Adams County Medical Foundation awards Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarships Your kid on heroin Jerry W Olinger Douglas R Burchett Wayne Cowles Shirley Collins Jack L Yates Wayne Grooms Sr Adams County Building and Loan merging with Southern Hills Community Bank Ahead of Sales Tax Holiday, Attorney General DeWine offers tips for consumers Delores L Cook Harold L Smith Pell, Seas have high hopes for new SSCC campus ‘We prayed and believed it was going to happen’ 4-H Scholarships awarded during Fair Week Showmanship Sweepstakes concludes Junior Fair Competitions Junior Fair Crops are a Premium Show Southern Ohio’s only blackberry farmer wants to make berry pickin’ fun again Challenges ahead for new MLSD Superintendent SAY Soccer celebrating 50 years North Adams hosts Youth Football Mini-Camp Lady Dragons host Soccer Shootout 38 years later, Indians football returns It’s time Ten years and twenty goats later When nobody is watching When a blackberry wasn’t just a cell phone, but delicious Heroin user’s mom says addiction is a disease, not a choice Mary A Wallingford Rickey L Vincent Pauline Ertel William Bryant ACOVSD announces 2017-18 policy for free and reduced lunches What we are made of When summer really arrived Horse project 4-H members head to Ohio State Fair Defender hosts annual Cornhole Tournament George’s Brave Shave’ benefits other Year of planning, work pays off for 2017 fair Local teen opens new business Why can’t you stop? Camp first step in preparation for 2018 Greyhounds on the gridiron Young awarded SEDAB Scholarship Fair hosts Hall of Fame broadcaster Peebles goes back-to-back at the Barnyard The sport of goats Massive storms rumble through Ohio Valley James W Morgan Tiffany R Edwards Marshall W Groves Fairgoers wanna iguana! SSCC moving forward with plans for Adams County campus Mary Wallingford Leslie V Lawrence Jr Fair hosts Cheerleading Competition Peebles FFA installs 2017-18 Officers Adams County Fair Baby Contest Seniors Citizens and Armed Forces Day at the fair Cheers! It’s mocktail time! North Adams Beta Club attends National Convention at Disney ‘You won’t believe the chaos it rains around you’ McCarty’s receive 4-H Alumni award McKayla Raines crowned 2017 Junior Fair Queen Eastern knocks off Peebles 10-5 to capture 14 U baseball tourney Just listen for the answer Time to teach a little History Fair hosts Little Miss and Mister, Toddler shows Jason E Palmer Dorothy Stephenson Shane G Varney The weekend I joined the Army David Stutz Patty Davis Battle results in new chief at the Division of Wildlife Join in with ‘Adams County Rocks’ After 500-mile journey, pigeon ‘drops’ in for a visit Nine-run third inning leads Peebles to upset win in SHYL 12U baseball tournament finals Willie L White David A Presley Connie Greene Carolyn Belczyk retiring from OSU Extension Young’s reign as Fair Queen ends, new journey begins
Mrs. Linda Naylor is returning home to her alma mater, taking over the principalship at North Adams High School.

Says she’s excited to return to her home community – 

By Patricia Beech – 

They say you can’t go home again, but don’t tell Linda Naylor that.
After retiring as Superintendent of Schools for the Ripley school district last spring, Naylor decided to accept the principal’s position at her alma mater, North Adams High School.
After working 36 years in public education as a teacher, principal, and superintendent, Naylor says she discovered she wasn’t completely prepared to give up her career. When former NAHS principal Matt Young resigned last spring to spend more time with his family, Naylor applied for the position.
“Evidently, I wasn’t ready to retire,” she says light-heartedly. “I spent most of my career in the North Adams community working – it’s home. I’m a graduate of NAHS, and the opportunity to come back and be principal at my alma mater, I just couldn’t pass it up.”
Naylor began her teaching career at Winchester Elementary School, later moving to North Adams Elementary after the two schools consolidated. She spent several years at NAE as a teacher, then later as a principal. She also served as principal at West Union Elementary School and Peebles High School before accepting the superintendent’s position at Ripley four years ago.
She says her goal as principal of NAHS is to continue the good work of those who came before her.
“I think North Adams is already a great school,” she says. “I hope to maintain that standard of excellence that gives students the opportunity to be successful.”
Naylor says she has witnessed numerous changes in the public education system during her 36-year career – some for the better, some not.
“There are things that are better, but I think there are also things we have lost in gaining some of those improvements,” she says. “I think today teachers across the board have a better understanding of curriculum and of pedagogy in terms of being able to teach all students and get them to learn, but I think we have also lost some of the fun in education, some of the things I was able to do when I started teaching which are no longer available to teachers.”
She also says she believes community support has changed over the past three decades.
“It seems like we’re always getting bigger and bigger. As we’ve consolidated our schools, we’ve lost some of the community spirit we had 25 to 35 years ago,” she says. “I’ve always felt that schools are a reflection of the community, and the community is a reflection of the school, but so many rules and regulations passed down from the state and federal levels have excluded community input – they just had to deal with the changes that were imposed on their school district without having any say.”
Communities do a play a role in Naylor’s philosophy for creating a successful school.
“It’s important to establish relationships, they are foundational to success, relationships among the staff, relationships between staff and students, and even among students – you’ve got to build that, and as you build a relationship with students, you build a relationship with parents,” she says. “When parents see that you’re treating their kid the way they should be treated, you begin solidifying those relationships.”
In addition to building relationships, Naylor says the professionalism and expertise of teachers further contributes to maintaining a high standard of performance among students.
“The teaching staff needs to know the curriculum and understand what their goals are and where they’re wanting to take students,” she says. “A teaching staff, for the most part, comes to you out of college fully prepared, so when they come in you need to create an environment where they can be successful. That is basically what a principal’s job is – to create that environment where teachers can do their job and students can learn – it is setting them up for success.”

