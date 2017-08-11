Boldman retiring after 17 years as Homeless Shelter director Manchester concludes another River Days celebration Drug Treatment vs. Prison James R Brown Bobby Lawler Jr Adams County man charged with killing estranged girlfriend Lexie N Hopkins Volleyball, soccer previews coming this weekend Michael A Cheek Discover Ohio’s Ancient Cultures during Archaeology Day at Serpent Mound Summer Reading Program ends as new school year approaches Lady Hounds preparing for 2017 volleyball campaign, looking for more improvement A servant’s hands Oh my, nothing better than a sweet tooth Rec Park hosts All-Star Sunday A Saturday night peek at a gridiron future McDowell, McCarty awarded Farm Bureau Scholarships Adams County Medical Foundation awards Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarships Your kid on heroin Jerry W Olinger Douglas R Burchett Wayne Cowles Shirley Collins Jack L Yates Wayne Grooms Sr Adams County Building and Loan merging with Southern Hills Community Bank Ahead of Sales Tax Holiday, Attorney General DeWine offers tips for consumers Delores L Cook Harold L Smith Pell, Seas have high hopes for new SSCC campus ‘We prayed and believed it was going to happen’ 4-H Scholarships awarded during Fair Week Showmanship Sweepstakes concludes Junior Fair Competitions Junior Fair Crops are a Premium Show Southern Ohio’s only blackberry farmer wants to make berry pickin’ fun again Challenges ahead for new MLSD Superintendent SAY Soccer celebrating 50 years North Adams hosts Youth Football Mini-Camp Lady Dragons host Soccer Shootout 38 years later, Indians football returns It’s time Ten years and twenty goats later When nobody is watching When a blackberry wasn’t just a cell phone, but delicious Heroin user’s mom says addiction is a disease, not a choice Mary A Wallingford Rickey L Vincent Pauline Ertel William Bryant ACOVSD announces 2017-18 policy for free and reduced lunches What we are made of When summer really arrived Horse project 4-H members head to Ohio State Fair Defender hosts annual Cornhole Tournament George’s Brave Shave’ benefits other Year of planning, work pays off for 2017 fair Local teen opens new business Why can’t you stop? Camp first step in preparation for 2018 Greyhounds on the gridiron Young awarded SEDAB Scholarship Fair hosts Hall of Fame broadcaster Peebles goes back-to-back at the Barnyard The sport of goats Massive storms rumble through Ohio Valley James W Morgan Tiffany R Edwards Marshall W Groves Fairgoers wanna iguana! SSCC moving forward with plans for Adams County campus Mary Wallingford Leslie V Lawrence Jr Fair hosts Cheerleading Competition Peebles FFA installs 2017-18 Officers Adams County Fair Baby Contest Seniors Citizens and Armed Forces Day at the fair Cheers! It’s mocktail time! North Adams Beta Club attends National Convention at Disney ‘You won’t believe the chaos it rains around you’ McCarty’s receive 4-H Alumni award McKayla Raines crowned 2017 Junior Fair Queen Eastern knocks off Peebles 10-5 to capture 14 U baseball tourney Just listen for the answer Time to teach a little History Fair hosts Little Miss and Mister, Toddler shows Jason E Palmer Dorothy Stephenson Shane G Varney The weekend I joined the Army David Stutz Patty Davis Battle results in new chief at the Division of Wildlife Join in with ‘Adams County Rocks’ After 500-mile journey, pigeon ‘drops’ in for a visit Nine-run third inning leads Peebles to upset win in SHYL 12U baseball tournament finals Willie L White David A Presley Connie Greene Carolyn Belczyk retiring from OSU Extension Young’s reign as Fair Queen ends, new journey begins Robert L Boone
Boldman retiring after 17 years as Homeless Shelter director

Written by Patricia Beech
Bob Boldman is retiring after 17 years as Director of the Adams County Homeless Shelter.

Plans to travel, take spiritual pilgrimages – 

By Patricia Beech – 

When Bob Boldman accepted the job of overseeing the Adams County Homeless Shelter in July 2000, he was told it would be a temporary position.
“I agreed to do it until they found someone,” says Boldman. “Here it is, 17 years later, and they still haven’t found my replacement.”
Boldman will retire from his “temporary” position on Aug. 15 after 17 years of devoted service to the homeless of Adams County.
“Sometimes I wonder what I did 17 years go,” he says. “It’s been such a blessing to me to be involved in helping people.”
He says he plans to spend his retirement years traveling and going on spiritual pilgrimages.
Bob, who is originally from Portsmouth, Ohio came to Adams County as a representative for the Ohio Department of Mental Health (ODMH).
As coordinator over the agency’s Guardianship Program, he was recruiting volunteers to become guardians for indigent folks in group homes and nursing homes around the county.
“I had no idea where to start when I arrived here, my boss gave me no help whatsoever, he told me, ‘Just go over and start it, I can’t tell you how, you figure it out’.”
His first stop was at the Catholic Church on Mulberry Street in West Union. When Father David Glockner answered the door, Boldman, who knew no one in the county, was surprised to find himself staring at a familiar face. The two men were both born and raised in the same parish in Portsmouth.
“We just stood there looking at one another for a minute,” Boldman says. “He was a little older than me by about 10 years, but I recognized him.”
His second stop was the county courthouse where he met with the late Judge Elmer Spencer who he says “was all for the idea”.
Suddenly, the daunting task of accomplishing his assignment in an unfamiliar county had become a little less tenuous.
Boldman, who retired from the military after 23 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and Air Force Reserves, says his devotion for helping the homeless sprang from his travels during his military service.
“While I was in the service I traveled to third world countries, and as I got older I became a little wiser about the ways of the world, I became more religious,” he says. “Whatever country I was in I would travel and try to take in the local culture. I saw a lot of poverty, especially when they sent me to the Caribbean and Central America.”
The plight of impoverished people in the countries he visited awakened a need in him to help others.
“I told Father Dave when I retired I wouldn’t mind being a lay missionary because I was so motivated by the poverty I saw in Central America, and he said said ‘Bob, there’s people that need help right here’. He took me on a tour of Adams County to some pretty poverty stricken areas, and he said you can do good right here in this county.”
Glockner introduced him to the Director of the Homeless Shelter, which at that time was located in Blue Creek.
“When I got involved with the shelter, the Director asked where my office was, and I said I have none, I work out of my car, so she set me up a desk, and that’s how my affiliation with the homeless shelter came to be – her letting me use a desk.”
In January 2000, the state of Ohio announced they were going to close the Receiving Hospital in Portsmouth, and Boldman’s job with the ODNH came to an end.
“They offered me an early retirement if I wanted it, but at that point I was still young enough that I didn’t want to stop working, or I could have gone to another facility, but I didn’t want to pull up stakes, my home was in Portsmouth,” he says. “I was kind of elated at first that I was going to be retired, and I thought I’d just enjoy it for awhile.”
In April, 2000 he was asked to serve on the Homeless Shelter’s Board of Directors.
“I went to one board meeting and they asked me to leave the room while they put it to a vote,” he says. “When I came back into the room I was a board member, but they wanted to know if I would also consider being Director of the shelter. I’d just retired and didn’t know if I wanted to go back to work yet, but they said it would be temporary, so I agreed, and I don’t regret one day of it, not one day.”

