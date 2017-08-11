Ag Society delivers donation to Dragonfly Foundation

On Aug. 4, Lizabeth Lafferty, President of the Adams County Agricultural Society, presented a check to The Dragonfly Foundation co-founder Ria Davidson for the money raised at the “Meet Marty Brennaman” event held during The Adams County Fair. Both Marty and Amanda Brennaman are staunch supporters of The Foundation and chose this non-profit organization to receive the money raised during the three- hour meet and greet at the fair, which was sponsored by Blake’s Pharmacy. Pictured above delivering the donation, left to right, are Amanda Brennaman, Lizabeth Lafferty, and Ria Davidson from the Dragonfly Foundation.