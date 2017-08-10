Lexie N. Hopkins, 18 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2017, at her home.

Lexie was born in Georgetown, Ohio, on January 19, 1999, the daughter of Brian Hopkins and Chrishana Smalley Hopkins. Lexie attended the Peebles Church of God. She enjoyed being a member of the Fancy Free Cloggers and was a graduate of the West Union High School Class of 2017.

Lexie was preceded in death by her sister, Brittany Hopkins. She is survived by her parents, Brian and Samantha Hopkins, and Chrishana Hopkins and Danny Barr, all of Peebles. Lexie is also survived by her paternal grandparents, Wayne and Joyce Hopkins, of West Union; and Jane and Kevin Knittel, of Las Vegas, Nevada; as well as her maternal grandparents, Rick and Grace Davis, of Peebles; and Tim and Leann Howard, of New Vienna. Lexie leaves behind two brothers, Bransyn Hopkins and Kaesyn Hopkins, both of Peebles, as well as two brothers of the heart, Dalton Barr and Brennan Barr, of Peebles.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, August 12, 2017, at the Peebles Church of God, followed by burial at the Cedar Fork Cemetery. The services will be officiated by Rev. Harold Keaton.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours from 11:00 to 2:00, prior to the beginning of the service, on Saturday, August 12, 2017, at the Peebles Church of God.