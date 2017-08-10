Bobby Lawler, Jr., 63, of West Union, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was born June 17, 1954 in West Union. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Robert Lawler.

Bobby is survived by his companion, Janet Greenlee of West Union; three children: James Lawler of Kentucky, Joshua Lawler of Florida and Emily Lanham of Manchester, Ohio; mother, Betty G. Lawler of West Union; two brothers: Greg (Kim) Lawler of Dayton, Kentucky and Gary (Susan) Lawler of Lincoln, Nebraska; five grandchildren; two nieces; one nephew; two great nephews; aunt, Deanna Knauff of West Union and uncle, Billy (Bobbie Jean) Satterfield of Florida.

Bobby was a mechanic and self-employed at Lawler’s Exhaust in West Union.

A memorial service was held by the family on Sunday, August 6, 2017 at the Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church.

Memorial donations may be made to Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc., 205 South Cherry Street, West Union, Ohio 45693. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is served the family.