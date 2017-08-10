James R Brown

James Ronald Brown, 81, of Bowling Green, passed away on August 9, 2017. He was born in Vanceburg, Ky., and was preceded in death by his parents, Jarvey Jackson Brown and Beulah Chaney Brown, and siblings, Helen Brown Fannin, Carolyn Sue Brown Rutherford, and Kenny Wayne Brown.

James lived most of his life in Adams County, Ohio, and Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a carpenter by trade for more than 55 years. He worked at Kings Island Amusement Park in Cincinnati for more than 27 years as the Maintenance Department/Carpenter Foreman. When he retired, he had his own business doing handyman jobs. Jim was a member of North Bowling Green Church of God. He loved his Lord and Savior, he loved his family, and he loved his work, often crafting items from wood for his family.

He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Cora Franklin Brown; daughter, Ronda Heming (Jerry) of Bowling Green; son, R. Dean Brown (Lisa) of San Antonio, Texas; four grandchildren, Andrea Heming, Jeremy Heming (Bethany), Rebecca Credit (Weston), and Katherine Brown; one great grandson, Jonah Heming; two sisters, Janet Earles and Janice Stamper (Dave); one sister in-law, Barbara Brown; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday, August 14th at J.C. Kirby and Son, Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Sunday 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM and 9:00 AM until time for services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to North Bowling Green Church of God Building Fund, 5515 Louisville Road, Bowling Green, KY.