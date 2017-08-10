James R Brown Bobby Lawler Jr Woman found dead in Ripley Lexie N Hopkins Volleyball, soccer previews coming this weekend Michael A Cheek Discover Ohio’s Ancient Cultures during Archaeology Day at Serpent Mound Summer Reading Program ends as new school year approaches Lady Hounds preparing for 2017 volleyball campaign, looking for more improvement A servant’s hands Oh my, nothing better than a sweet tooth Rec Park hosts All-Star Sunday A Saturday night peek at a gridiron future McDowell, McCarty awarded Farm Bureau Scholarships Adams County Medical Foundation awards Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarships Your kid on heroin Jerry W Olinger Douglas R Burchett Wayne Cowles Shirley Collins Jack L Yates Wayne Grooms Sr Adams County Building and Loan merging with Southern Hills Community Bank Ahead of Sales Tax Holiday, Attorney General DeWine offers tips for consumers Delores L Cook Harold L Smith Pell, Seas have high hopes for new SSCC campus ‘We prayed and believed it was going to happen’ 4-H Scholarships awarded during Fair Week Showmanship Sweepstakes concludes Junior Fair Competitions Junior Fair Crops are a Premium Show Southern Ohio’s only blackberry farmer wants to make berry pickin’ fun again Challenges ahead for new MLSD Superintendent SAY Soccer celebrating 50 years North Adams hosts Youth Football Mini-Camp Lady Dragons host Soccer Shootout 38 years later, Indians football returns It’s time Ten years and twenty goats later When nobody is watching When a blackberry wasn’t just a cell phone, but delicious Heroin user’s mom says addiction is a disease, not a choice Mary A Wallingford Rickey L Vincent Pauline Ertel William Bryant ACOVSD announces 2017-18 policy for free and reduced lunches What we are made of When summer really arrived Horse project 4-H members head to Ohio State Fair Defender hosts annual Cornhole Tournament George’s Brave Shave’ benefits other Year of planning, work pays off for 2017 fair Local teen opens new business Why can’t you stop? Camp first step in preparation for 2018 Greyhounds on the gridiron Young awarded SEDAB Scholarship Fair hosts Hall of Fame broadcaster Peebles goes back-to-back at the Barnyard The sport of goats Massive storms rumble through Ohio Valley James W Morgan Tiffany R Edwards Marshall W Groves Fairgoers wanna iguana! SSCC moving forward with plans for Adams County campus Mary Wallingford Leslie V Lawrence Jr Fair hosts Cheerleading Competition Peebles FFA installs 2017-18 Officers Adams County Fair Baby Contest Seniors Citizens and Armed Forces Day at the fair Cheers! It’s mocktail time! North Adams Beta Club attends National Convention at Disney ‘You won’t believe the chaos it rains around you’ McCarty’s receive 4-H Alumni award McKayla Raines crowned 2017 Junior Fair Queen Eastern knocks off Peebles 10-5 to capture 14 U baseball tourney Just listen for the answer Time to teach a little History Fair hosts Little Miss and Mister, Toddler shows Jason E Palmer Dorothy Stephenson Shane G Varney The weekend I joined the Army David Stutz Patty Davis Battle results in new chief at the Division of Wildlife Join in with ‘Adams County Rocks’ After 500-mile journey, pigeon ‘drops’ in for a visit Nine-run third inning leads Peebles to upset win in SHYL 12U baseball tournament finals Willie L White David A Presley Connie Greene Carolyn Belczyk retiring from OSU Extension Young’s reign as Fair Queen ends, new journey begins Robert L Boone Esther C Malone Independence Day parade puts patriotism on display Being an addict’s mom: a sad and scary place to be
Obituaries

James R Brown

James Ronald Brown, 81, of Bowling Green, passed away on August 9, 2017.  He was born in Vanceburg, Ky., and was preceded in death by his parents, Jarvey Jackson Brown and Beulah Chaney Brown, and siblings, Helen Brown Fannin, Carolyn Sue Brown Rutherford, and Kenny Wayne Brown.

James lived most of his life in Adams County, Ohio, and Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a carpenter by trade for more than 55 years. He worked at Kings Island Amusement Park in Cincinnati for more than 27 years as the Maintenance Department/Carpenter Foreman. When he retired, he had his own business doing handyman jobs. Jim was a member of North Bowling Green Church of God. He loved his Lord and Savior, he loved his family, and he loved his work, often crafting items from wood for his family.

He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Cora Franklin Brown; daughter, Ronda Heming (Jerry) of Bowling Green; son, R. Dean Brown (Lisa) of San Antonio, Texas; four grandchildren, Andrea Heming, Jeremy Heming (Bethany), Rebecca Credit (Weston), and Katherine Brown; one great grandson, Jonah Heming; two sisters, Janet Earles and Janice Stamper (Dave); one sister in-law, Barbara Brown; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday, August 14th at J.C. Kirby and Son, Lovers Lane Chapel.  Visitation will be Sunday 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM and 9:00 AM until time for services at the funeral home.  Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens.  In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to North Bowling Green Church of God Building Fund, 5515 Louisville Road, Bowling Green, KY.

