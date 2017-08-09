Michael A Cheek, 52 years, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at his home.

Michael was born in Iowa, on May 20, 1965, the son of Larry Cheek, of Iowa, and Norma Miller Cheek, of Winchester. Michael’s occupation was in construction. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Chelsey Cheek, of Boston, Massachusetts; and a sister, Jennifer Michael, of Texas.

According to Michael’s wishes, he is to be cremated. A memorial ceremony is being planned for a later date. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhome s.com