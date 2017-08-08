Summer Reading Program ends as new school year approaches Lady Hounds preparing for 2017 volleyball campaign, looking for more improvement A servant’s hands Oh my, nothing better than a sweet tooth Rec Park hosts All-Star Sunday A Saturday night peek at a gridiron future McDowell, McCarty awarded Farm Bureau Scholarships Adams County Medical Foundation awards Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarships Your kid on heroin Jerry W Olinger Douglas R Burchett Wayne Cowles Shirley Collins Jack L Yates Wayne Grooms Sr Adams County Building and Loan merging with Southern Hills Community Bank Ahead of Sales Tax Holiday, Attorney General DeWine offers tips for consumers Delores L Cook Harold L Smith Pell, Seas have high hopes for new SSCC campus ‘We prayed and believed it was going to happen’ 4-H Scholarships awarded during Fair Week Showmanship Sweepstakes concludes Junior Fair Competitions Junior Fair Crops are a Premium Show Southern Ohio’s only blackberry farmer wants to make berry pickin’ fun again Challenges ahead for new MLSD Superintendent SAY Soccer celebrating 50 years North Adams hosts Youth Football Mini-Camp Lady Dragons host Soccer Shootout 38 years later, Indians football returns It’s time Ten years and twenty goats later When nobody is watching When a blackberry wasn’t just a cell phone, but delicious Heroin user’s mom says addiction is a disease, not a choice Mary A Wallingford Rickey L Vincent Pauline Ertel William Bryant ACOVSD announces 2017-18 policy for free and reduced lunches What we are made of When summer really arrived Horse project 4-H members head to Ohio State Fair Defender hosts annual Cornhole Tournament George’s Brave Shave’ benefits other Year of planning, work pays off for 2017 fair Local teen opens new business Why can’t you stop? Camp first step in preparation for 2018 Greyhounds on the gridiron Young awarded SEDAB Scholarship Fair hosts Hall of Fame broadcaster Peebles goes back-to-back at the Barnyard The sport of goats Massive storms rumble through Ohio Valley James W Morgan Tiffany R Edwards Marshall W Groves Fairgoers wanna iguana! SSCC moving forward with plans for Adams County campus Mary Wallingford Leslie V Lawrence Jr Fair hosts Cheerleading Competition Peebles FFA installs 2017-18 Officers Adams County Fair Baby Contest Seniors Citizens and Armed Forces Day at the fair Cheers! It’s mocktail time! North Adams Beta Club attends National Convention at Disney ‘You won’t believe the chaos it rains around you’ McCarty’s receive 4-H Alumni award McKayla Raines crowned 2017 Junior Fair Queen Eastern knocks off Peebles 10-5 to capture 14 U baseball tourney Just listen for the answer Time to teach a little History Fair hosts Little Miss and Mister, Toddler shows Jason E Palmer Dorothy Stephenson Shane G Varney The weekend I joined the Army David Stutz Patty Davis Battle results in new chief at the Division of Wildlife Join in with ‘Adams County Rocks’ After 500-mile journey, pigeon ‘drops’ in for a visit Nine-run third inning leads Peebles to upset win in SHYL 12U baseball tournament finals Willie L White David A Presley Connie Greene Carolyn Belczyk retiring from OSU Extension Young’s reign as Fair Queen ends, new journey begins Robert L Boone Esther C Malone Independence Day parade puts patriotism on display Being an addict’s mom: a sad and scary place to be White House newest addition to People’s Defender mailing list Young leaving Manchester to become Ripley Principal Leadoff homer holds up, Manchester takes 10U softball tourney 1-0 over North Adams North Adams tops Manchester in 12U semis Monday Night League concludes with SHAC showdown How we see ourselves In the good ole’ summertime
Summer Reading Program ends as new school year approaches

Written by Patricia Beech


Readers gather at local libraries for Grand Finale celebrations – 

Story and photos by Patricia Beech – 

Throughout the summer hundreds of young people flock to Adams County’s four public libraries to participate in the Summer Reading Program which is designed to encourage kids to continue reading and learning throughout the summer months.
The program, which ended July 31, was followed by finale celebrations at each of the library’s four branches located in Peebles, Seaman, West Union, and Manchester.
All reading participants were eligible to win door prizes, and those who turned in their reading logs by the deadline were eligible to participate in Grand Prize Drawings.
A Summer Reading Carnival featuring games and refreshments kicked off the finale celebrations Monday, July 31 at the North Adams Library in Seaman.
Teens participating in the program at the West Union location joined the library staff on Tuesday, Aug. 1 for a Summer Reading Pizza Party, while readers of all ages made and launched bottle rockets during the Summer Reading Ice Cream Social at the Manchester Library.
“The kids all had a good time with the bottle rockets,” said Manchester librarian Deborah Cumberledge. “Thanks to our local businesses we had plenty of supplies for our event.”
Readers of all ages gathered at the Peebles Library for a Summer Reading cookout featuring door prizes and grand prizes.
Megan Seginak, a young mother who attended the Peebles celebration, said she believes the program benefits those who take part in it. She attended the event with her toddler son, Kolten.
“We read every night and every morning,” she said. “This program is so important because it gives parents an opportunity to participate in educating their children.”
Gina Yezzi, who also attended the Peebles celebration with her grandchildren, Brody and Addy, praised the program saying, “It gives the kids a chance to socialize, it gives them something to do during the summer months, and it keeps them reading and learning.”
Research has shown that students experience learning and reading loss during the summer months when they’re not actively participating in educational activities. Enrolling kids in Summer Reading programs is an effective way to both continue academic pursuit and forestall reading loss.
Summer reading helps students develop good reading habits and enhances their ability to retain what they read. Studies on the benefits of reading programs have consistently shown that children who enroll in these summer programs learn quickly and tend to do better in class than those who do not participate.
“When school’s out it’s definitely important to keep kids reading so they don’t lose the skills they gained in the previous school year,” said Peebles librarian Sherry Thompson. “Our libraries are dedicated to providing opportunities for kids to continue learning during the summer months.”
Local businesses donating door prizes for the finale celebrations included: Frisch’s Big Boy, Taco Bell, McDonald’s, The Greene Beanery, United Dairy Farmers, Serpent Mound, Ohio Parks Service, Giovanni’s Pizza, Snappy Tomato Pizza, B.K. Scoop, Moyer Winery, Wayside Inn, Eight Ball Restaurant, Special Touch Floral Design, Giovanni’s, the Friends of the Manchester Library, the Friends of the North Adams Library, the Friends of the West Union Library, and the Peebles Magazine Club.

