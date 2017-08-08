Summer Reading Program ends as new school year approaches



Readers gather at local libraries for Grand Finale celebrations –

Story and photos by Patricia Beech –

Throughout the summer hundreds of young people flock to Adams County’s four public libraries to participate in the Summer Reading Program which is designed to encourage kids to continue reading and learning throughout the summer months.

The program, which ended July 31, was followed by finale celebrations at each of the library’s four branches located in Peebles, Seaman, West Union, and Manchester.

All reading participants were eligible to win door prizes, and those who turned in their reading logs by the deadline were eligible to participate in Grand Prize Drawings.

A Summer Reading Carnival featuring games and refreshments kicked off the finale celebrations Monday, July 31 at the North Adams Library in Seaman.

Teens participating in the program at the West Union location joined the library staff on Tuesday, Aug. 1 for a Summer Reading Pizza Party, while readers of all ages made and launched bottle rockets during the Summer Reading Ice Cream Social at the Manchester Library.

“The kids all had a good time with the bottle rockets,” said Manchester librarian Deborah Cumberledge. “Thanks to our local businesses we had plenty of supplies for our event.”

Readers of all ages gathered at the Peebles Library for a Summer Reading cookout featuring door prizes and grand prizes.

Megan Seginak, a young mother who attended the Peebles celebration, said she believes the program benefits those who take part in it. She attended the event with her toddler son, Kolten.

“We read every night and every morning,” she said. “This program is so important because it gives parents an opportunity to participate in educating their children.”

Gina Yezzi, who also attended the Peebles celebration with her grandchildren, Brody and Addy, praised the program saying, “It gives the kids a chance to socialize, it gives them something to do during the summer months, and it keeps them reading and learning.”

Research has shown that students experience learning and reading loss during the summer months when they’re not actively participating in educational activities. Enrolling kids in Summer Reading programs is an effective way to both continue academic pursuit and forestall reading loss.

Summer reading helps students develop good reading habits and enhances their ability to retain what they read. Studies on the benefits of reading programs have consistently shown that children who enroll in these summer programs learn quickly and tend to do better in class than those who do not participate.

“When school’s out it’s definitely important to keep kids reading so they don’t lose the skills they gained in the previous school year,” said Peebles librarian Sherry Thompson. “Our libraries are dedicated to providing opportunities for kids to continue learning during the summer months.”

Local businesses donating door prizes for the finale celebrations included: Frisch’s Big Boy, Taco Bell, McDonald’s, The Greene Beanery, United Dairy Farmers, Serpent Mound, Ohio Parks Service, Giovanni’s Pizza, Snappy Tomato Pizza, B.K. Scoop, Moyer Winery, Wayside Inn, Eight Ball Restaurant, Special Touch Floral Design, Giovanni’s, the Friends of the Manchester Library, the Friends of the North Adams Library, the Friends of the West Union Library, and the Peebles Magazine Club.