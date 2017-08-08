Discover Ohio’s Ancient Cultures during Archaeology Day at Serpent Mound

Serpent Mound stands as one of the state’s most well-known examples of the profilic earthen artwork of Ohio’s ancient cultures. It is in fact one of the largest effigy mounds in the world. On Saturday, Aug. 19, visitors will be given an opportunity to learn about these ancient peoples and their works during the annual Archaeology Day.

According to Serpent Mound site manager Tim Goodwin, “The presentations and demonstrations will be full of information for anyone who is interested in Serpent Mound and the Prehistoric Cultures of southern Ohio.”

At 1 p.m., Dr. Brad Lepper will give a talk on what we know about Serpent Mound, including the latest research and interpretations. At 3 p.m., Jeffrey Wilson will make a presentation on how the world’s largest effigy mound was saved by the ladies of Boston.

Many local artifact collectors will have their collections on display throughout the park for visitors to view. Demonstrations of Native American skills, such as Flint Knapping, ancient pottery making, fire-starting, tool usage, and atlatl throwing will take place.

One highlight of the day will be the opportunity for visitors to bring their own artifact finds in for identification. Professional archaeologist Bill Pickard from the Ohio History Connection will be on site all day to help identify those stone tools or arrowheads you may have inherited or found in streams and farm fields.

For the young visitors, there will be face-painting and Natie American games taking place throughout the day. Steve Free, an internationally acclaimed Native American singer, songwriter, and recording artist, will be performing outside the visitor center from 1-3 p.m.

While at Serpent Mound, visitors may take advantage of seeing the museum, touring the mound, and walking the 0.4 mile nature trail down below the cliff upon which the effigy is located. The event is free with an $8/car parking fee. Arc of Appalchia members and OHC members can park for free.

To learn more about Archaeology Day, visit http://arcofappalachia.org/archaeology-day/. For any questions, call (937) 365-1935 or e-mail services@arcofappalachia.org