Rec Park hosts All-Star Sunday A Saturday night peek at a gridiron future McDowell, McCarty awarded Farm Bureau Scholarships Adams County Medical Foundation awards Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarships Your kid on heroin Jerry W Olinger Douglas R Burchett Wayne Cowles Shirley Collins Jack L Yates Wayne Grooms Sr Adams County Building and Loan merging with Southern Hills Community Bank Ahead of Sales Tax Holiday, Attorney General DeWine offers tips for consumers Delores L Cook Harold L Smith Pell, Seas have high hopes for new SSCC campus ‘We prayed and believed it was going to happen’ 4-H Scholarships awarded during Fair Week Showmanship Sweepstakes concludes Junior Fair Competitions Junior Fair Crops are a Premium Show Southern Ohio’s only blackberry farmer wants to make berry pickin’ fun again Challenges ahead for new MLSD Superintendent SAY Soccer celebrating 50 years North Adams hosts Youth Football Mini-Camp Lady Dragons host Soccer Shootout 38 years later, Indians football returns It’s time Ten years and twenty goats later When nobody is watching When a blackberry wasn’t just a cell phone, but delicious Heroin user’s mom says addiction is a disease, not a choice Mary A Wallingford Rickey L Vincent Pauline Ertel William Bryant ACOVSD announces 2017-18 policy for free and reduced lunches What we are made of When summer really arrived Horse project 4-H members head to Ohio State Fair Defender hosts annual Cornhole Tournament George’s Brave Shave’ benefits other Year of planning, work pays off for 2017 fair Local teen opens new business Why can’t you stop? Camp first step in preparation for 2018 Greyhounds on the gridiron Young awarded SEDAB Scholarship Fair hosts Hall of Fame broadcaster Peebles goes back-to-back at the Barnyard The sport of goats Massive storms rumble through Ohio Valley James W Morgan Tiffany R Edwards Marshall W Groves Fairgoers wanna iguana! SSCC moving forward with plans for Adams County campus Mary Wallingford Leslie V Lawrence Jr Fair hosts Cheerleading Competition Peebles FFA installs 2017-18 Officers Adams County Fair Baby Contest Seniors Citizens and Armed Forces Day at the fair Cheers! It’s mocktail time! North Adams Beta Club attends National Convention at Disney ‘You won’t believe the chaos it rains around you’ McCarty’s receive 4-H Alumni award McKayla Raines crowned 2017 Junior Fair Queen Eastern knocks off Peebles 10-5 to capture 14 U baseball tourney Just listen for the answer Time to teach a little History Fair hosts Little Miss and Mister, Toddler shows Jason E Palmer Dorothy Stephenson Shane G Varney The weekend I joined the Army David Stutz Patty Davis Battle results in new chief at the Division of Wildlife Join in with ‘Adams County Rocks’ After 500-mile journey, pigeon ‘drops’ in for a visit Nine-run third inning leads Peebles to upset win in SHYL 12U baseball tournament finals Willie L White David A Presley Connie Greene Carolyn Belczyk retiring from OSU Extension Young’s reign as Fair Queen ends, new journey begins Robert L Boone Esther C Malone Independence Day parade puts patriotism on display Being an addict’s mom: a sad and scary place to be White House newest addition to People’s Defender mailing list Young leaving Manchester to become Ripley Principal Leadoff homer holds up, Manchester takes 10U softball tourney 1-0 over North Adams North Adams tops Manchester in 12U semis Monday Night League concludes with SHAC showdown How we see ourselves In the good ole’ summertime Ronnie L Roush Elizabeth A Gifford Tom White Ivan H Copas
Sports

Rec Park hosts All-Star Sunday

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
North Adams’ Asher Young slides safely into third base during action from the 12U All-Star Game, played Sunday afternoon at the West Union Rec Park.


Perfect afternoon for SHYL Baseball showcase – 

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter – 

Though Mother Nature seemed to have other ideas, the Southern Hills Youth League was finally able to hold their annual baseball All-Star Games and festivities on Sunday, July 30 at the West Union Rec Park. After being rained out twice, the event nearly saw a third cancellation due to the weather but through the hard work of some dedicated volunteers, the four fields at the Rec Park were in tip-top shape by Sunday afternoon.

Peebles’ Brandon Rayburn takes a big swing during the 10U Home Run Derby.

Four differents SHYL All-Star Games took place on Sunday- 8U, 10U, 12U, and 14U, with players representing West Union, North Adams, Peebles, Manchester, Ripley, Whiteoak, and Lynchburg, which meant that players from the same regular season teams could face one another on opposing sides in the All-Star contest.
Fans filled the areas around all the fields to watch their own “All-Stars” perform as the weather cooperated with an almost “no clouds in the sky” sun-kissed afternoon.
Besides the game themselves, a lot of attention was centered on the field where the Home Run Derby was taking place. Just like their big-league counterparts, these Knothole heroes took their turn at swinging for the fences in a friendly long-ball competition. Most of these young sluggers had been off for about three weeks now since their tournaments had ended, so the dingers were a little tough to come by, but Manchester’s Leland Horner went deep nine times to win the 10U Derby, while Manchester’s Josiah Kennedy took the 8U title. The 12U winner was Peebles’ Hunter Newkirk and the 14U champion was Jacob Gross from Whiteoak. The emcee duties at the Derby were ably handled by C103 Radio’s Brad Rolfe, who also introduced all of the assembled All-Stars before play began, giving each their own little moment in the sun.
At the conclusion of each All-Star game, the players were awarded medals and left with a day full of great baseball memories.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved