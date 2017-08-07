McDowell, McCarty awarded Farm Bureau Scholarships

The Adams County Farm Bureau is pleased to award a pair $500 scholarships to 2017 Adams County High School graduates, Josie McDowell ad Rebekah McCarty.

McDowell, the daughter of Chad and Renee McDowell of Seaman, is a graduate of the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center. Josie will be attending The Ohio State University, studying Agriscience Education. Once she earns her degree, she plans to teach in a high school and be an FFA advisor in the area.

McCarty, the daughter of Donald and Janice McCarty of West Union, is a graduate of West Union High School. Rebekah will attend Ohio Christian University in the fall and seek a degree in Early Childhood Education. After graduating from college, she plans to return to Adams County to teach.

The Adams County Farm Bureau congratulations these young ladies and wish them much success in the future.