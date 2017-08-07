Adams County Medical Foundation awards Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarships

The Adams County Medical Foundation presented three $1,000 Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarships to local students pursuing a career in a health care profession at an institution of higher education. Recipients of the scholarships are:

• Ann Geeslin from Sardinia – Enrolled at Ohio University in an RN/BSN program and currently employed at ACRMC

• Blake Stivers from Peebles – Enrolled at Denison University majoring in Health Science/Pre-Med

• Andrew Weeks from West Union – Enrolled at Mount St. Joseph University majoring in Physical Therapy

Dr. Bruce Ashley joined the Medical Staff at Adams County Hospital in 1974 and served in a number of health care capacities but was best known as the Emergency/Outpatient Director for ACRMC; the Health Commissioner for Adams County; and the Medical Director for Adams County Emergency Services and EAST Ambulance EMS Service. Dr. Ashley touched the lives of thousands of people and the community was stunned when he unexpectedly passed away the evening of May 5, 2016.

To honor Dr. Ashley’s memory and his passion for medicine the Adams County Medical Foundation created the Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarship. The scholarship is funded by Dr. Bruce Ashley’s family and generous gifts from the community.

The Adams County Medical Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) tax exempt organization with local board of directors. To learn more about the Foundation or make a gift, please call (937) 386-3001.