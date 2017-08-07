A servant’s hands Oh my, nothing better than a sweet tooth Rec Park hosts All-Star Sunday A Saturday night peek at a gridiron future McDowell, McCarty awarded Farm Bureau Scholarships Adams County Medical Foundation awards Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarships Your kid on heroin Jerry W Olinger Douglas R Burchett Wayne Cowles Shirley Collins Jack L Yates Wayne Grooms Sr Adams County Building and Loan merging with Southern Hills Community Bank Ahead of Sales Tax Holiday, Attorney General DeWine offers tips for consumers Delores L Cook Harold L Smith Pell, Seas have high hopes for new SSCC campus ‘We prayed and believed it was going to happen’ 4-H Scholarships awarded during Fair Week Showmanship Sweepstakes concludes Junior Fair Competitions Junior Fair Crops are a Premium Show Southern Ohio’s only blackberry farmer wants to make berry pickin’ fun again Challenges ahead for new MLSD Superintendent SAY Soccer celebrating 50 years North Adams hosts Youth Football Mini-Camp Lady Dragons host Soccer Shootout 38 years later, Indians football returns It’s time Ten years and twenty goats later When nobody is watching When a blackberry wasn’t just a cell phone, but delicious Heroin user’s mom says addiction is a disease, not a choice Mary A Wallingford Rickey L Vincent Pauline Ertel William Bryant ACOVSD announces 2017-18 policy for free and reduced lunches What we are made of When summer really arrived Horse project 4-H members head to Ohio State Fair Defender hosts annual Cornhole Tournament George’s Brave Shave’ benefits other Year of planning, work pays off for 2017 fair Local teen opens new business Why can’t you stop? Camp first step in preparation for 2018 Greyhounds on the gridiron Young awarded SEDAB Scholarship Fair hosts Hall of Fame broadcaster Peebles goes back-to-back at the Barnyard The sport of goats Massive storms rumble through Ohio Valley James W Morgan Tiffany R Edwards Marshall W Groves Fairgoers wanna iguana! SSCC moving forward with plans for Adams County campus Mary Wallingford Leslie V Lawrence Jr Fair hosts Cheerleading Competition Peebles FFA installs 2017-18 Officers Adams County Fair Baby Contest Seniors Citizens and Armed Forces Day at the fair Cheers! It’s mocktail time! North Adams Beta Club attends National Convention at Disney ‘You won’t believe the chaos it rains around you’ McCarty’s receive 4-H Alumni award McKayla Raines crowned 2017 Junior Fair Queen Eastern knocks off Peebles 10-5 to capture 14 U baseball tourney Just listen for the answer Time to teach a little History Fair hosts Little Miss and Mister, Toddler shows Jason E Palmer Dorothy Stephenson Shane G Varney The weekend I joined the Army David Stutz Patty Davis Battle results in new chief at the Division of Wildlife Join in with ‘Adams County Rocks’ After 500-mile journey, pigeon ‘drops’ in for a visit Nine-run third inning leads Peebles to upset win in SHYL 12U baseball tournament finals Willie L White David A Presley Connie Greene Carolyn Belczyk retiring from OSU Extension Young’s reign as Fair Queen ends, new journey begins Robert L Boone Esther C Malone Independence Day parade puts patriotism on display Being an addict’s mom: a sad and scary place to be White House newest addition to People’s Defender mailing list Young leaving Manchester to become Ripley Principal Leadoff homer holds up, Manchester takes 10U softball tourney 1-0 over North Adams North Adams tops Manchester in 12U semis Monday Night League concludes with SHAC showdown How we see ourselves In the good ole’ summertime Ronnie L Roush Elizabeth A Gifford
By Denae Jones – 

I was sitting on the back deck with my laptop the other day, working on an article. My six year old walked over and sat on my lap, so I started scratching her back and typing at the same time. She said, “How do your hands do so many things at once?” Then she started listing the things she has seen my hands do. She said, “They always hold my hand. They color with me. They drive the four-wheeler. They toss ball with us. They hold me in church. They pray with me at night. They fix my hair….” As her list got longer, my eyes got teary. My little girl was observing all of the ways my hands had touched her heart. Nowhere in her list did she mention that my hands did practical things like cleaning the house, or pulling weeds, or mowing the grass. Not the things I had to do. She noticed the things I chose to do. The things that will make a difference many years from now.
As her list kept growing, it got me thinking about how many different hats most of us wear. We all have different networks of colleagues, acquaintances, community, family and friends. It’s really nice when the stars align and the core values of each of those things have common ground. I’m fortunate that the people that I work with are my friends, and the businesses I work for (Community Savings Bank and Money Concepts) are great servants of the community. I know I’m in the right place when I can look around and see solid, humble evidence of where the hands of our bank have been. In the schools, churches, community picnics, parades, ball fields, festivals, marathons, scholarships, and quite literally getting their hands in the dirt at a horse farm they donated to serve our community. I see evidence that they’ve not just been doing the things they have to do, but going above and beyond to do the extra things that they have chosen to do to help others.
At a conference a few weeks ago, Denis Walsh, CEO of Money Concepts, spoke about authentic leadership. He said there are four categorical truths. 1. Every child is deserving of love and respect. 2. We are all children of God, so every grown person still deserves love and respect. 3. Every engagement with another person can be a sacred event if we take time to recognize the divinity and integrity in one another. 4. We are here to add value to others.
He went on to say that we should be kind to ourselves, impeccable with our words, careful not to judge, and to be authentic as we love and serve other people. He was speaking of both business and of life. Money Concepts is one of America’s fastest growing private companies for a reason. Whether in business or outreach, they put others first. Their reps support charitable events across the country and the globe, not for recognition, but because it’s the right thing to do. There is evidence of their hands serving countless people. I am thankful for both of my workplaces for setting a great example for others to follow. Although they are in the business of finance, they know that a person’s self-worth is not based on their net-worth. Some things are just worth believing in.
The day that my daughter sat in my lap naming all of the good things my hands have done for her, I went to bed wondering if my networks of colleagues, acquaintances, community, family and friends could say I’ve done the same for them? Have I reached out to help before anyone had to ask? Used my hands to comfort, teach, praise, and labor? Have I used the gifts I have been given to serve others? Have I recognized the integrity in those I speak with? Is there evidence that my hands have chosen to go above and beyond? Have yours?
This week I challenge you to think about what you do now, or what you could do better to serve other people. What kind of list could others make of your hands reaching out? Not just the practical things. The things that will make a difference many years from now. The things that touch someone’s heart.
Have a blessed week, friends!

