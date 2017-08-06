Wayne Cowles, 91, formerly of Manchester, OH died Friday, August 4, 2017 at the Georgetown Ohio VA Home. He was born on June 12, 1926 in Bowling Green, Ky to the late Willie and Florence (Long) Cowles.

Wayne was a WWII Army Veteran and he was a former Deckhand for the Ohio River Company. He belonged to the Manchester United Methodist Church, the Manchester VFW, the Manchester Fire Department, the DAV, was a former Adams County Veteran’s Commissioner, and a former member of the Adams County Honor Guard.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Ruby (Himes) Cowles in 2004.

He is survived by his children: Anna Margaret Gilkison of Miamisburg, OH and Ronnie (Kathy) Himes of Kettering, OH, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

A Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 9 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Rev Dale Little will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery. Military Services will be performed by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

Friends and family may sign an online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com