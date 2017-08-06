Shirley Collins age 77 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 5, 2017. Mrs. Collins was born November 30, 1939 the daughter of the late Vernon and Goldie (Breedon) Chamblin in Adams County, Ohio. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Collins, a daughter Beverly Ann Collins, and brother Kenneth Chamblin.

Survivors include two sons James Collins and JoAnn of Winchester, OH; Charles Collins and Patrice of Knoxville, TN; one brother Carlton Chamblin of Neah Bay, Washington; three grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Clarence Abbott officiating. Burial will follow in the Moores Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM the day of the service.

