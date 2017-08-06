Jerry W Olinger

Jerry Wayne Olinger, age 71, known as “Jerry O” to all, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2017 surrounded by his family and friends. He was born May 9, 1946 in Kingsport, TN to the late Luther Ernest and Beulah

(Barker) Olinger and spent most of his adult life in Manchester, OH. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Mary Lee Olinger. After working as an electrician for 37 years he retired from the IBEW Union and was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 325.

Jerry is survived by a daughter, April (Marty) Logan, a grandson Brett Logan all of Manchester, OH, 2 brothers, Ray Olinger of Gray, TN and Glenn (Jean) Olinger of Hampton, TN, a niece, Lisa (Eric) Stidham, grand niece, Abby Stidham and grand nephew Nathan Stidham all of Gray, TN, several cousins and his special “Ohio Family” Dale and Mary Meyer and family of Cincinnati, Peggy McCartney and her “little red head” granddaughter Kloe Henschen and Bobbi Hoskins all of Manchester.

The funeral service will be held at 8 pm on Monday at Wilson Home for Funerals with Pastor Tom Clayborn officiating. Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 6 pm until the time of the service. A ceremony will be conducted by the Sons of the American Legion prior to the funeral. Jerry will be taken back to Kingsport, TN to the Hamlett Dobson Funeral home where there will be a visitation from noon until the time of the service at 2pm on Thursday, August 10. He will be interred in the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA following the service. The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the American Lung Association, 4050 Executive Park Drive #402, Cincinnati, OH 45241.

