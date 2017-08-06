Douglas R Burchett

Douglas Ray Burchett, 67, of Ashland Ky, died Thursday, August 3 at the King’s Daughters Hospital. He was born in Ashland on October 25, 1949 to the late Newell and Pauline (Hamilton) Burchett.

Douglas was a Welder for the Boilermakers. He attended the House of Grace Church in Ashland. He loved his grandchildren, photography, and his black labs: Bear, Katie, and Max.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son Christopher Burchett.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years: Leilani (Rye) Burchett of Ashland, KY, his children: Tracey Burchett of Ashland, Teri Burchett of Huntington, W VA, Tiera (Linda) Gonzalez of Milwaukee, WI, Yolanda Rye of Ashland, Ky, Kimberly (Nik) McCulloch of Weare, NH, Shawn Rye of Providence, RI, and Kayla American Horse of Ashland, KY, his sister: Jo Waldron of Bentonville, OH, 13 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

A Graveside service will be held 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 8 at the Manchester Cemetery. Gerardo Mejaha will be officiating. Wilson Home for Funerals is assisting the family.

