Wayne Grooms Sr

Wayne “Bill” Grooms Sr. age 82 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. Mr. Grooms was born on February 4, 1935 in Adams County, Ohio the son of the late Stanley and Hazel (Thatcher) Grooms. Besides his parents Mr. Grooms’ was also preceded in death by his wife Nancy Grooms.

Survivors include his son Wayne Grooms Jr. and Rosa of West Union, OH; brother Hubert Grooms of West Union, OH; three grandchildren Jeane’ Bloom and John of West Union, OH; Debbie Akers and Jacob of West Union, OH; Wayne Grooms III of West Union, OH; and eight great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the West Union Cemetery with Clarence Abbott officiating. Military Services will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

