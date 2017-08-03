Jack L Yates

Jack Lee Yates, 68, of Manchester, Ohio died Thursday, August 3 at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe. He was born in Manchester, Ohio to the late Emmett and Joan (Dement) Yates.

He was a Heavy Equipment Operator for the JP Construction Company. Jack attended the Riverside Church and enjoyed playing Euchre.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Opal (Gilkerson) Yates in 2015, and 4 brothers: Danny Yates, Charlie Yates, Michael Yates, and Paul Yates.

He is survived by his daughters: Lisa Yates of Carlisle, KY and Loretta (James) Robinson of Brooksville, KY, 3 brothers: Duane Yates of Winchester, OH, Rick Yates of Leesburg, OH, and Donny Yates of Leesburg, OH, 2 sisters: Linda Yates Kimmerly of West Union, OH and Gail Wescott of West Union, OH, 5 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 7 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friends and family may sign an online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com