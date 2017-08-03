Adams County Building and Loan merging with Southern Hills Community Bank

Southern Hills Community Bank of Leesburg and the Adams County Building and Loan Company of West Union announce the signing of a merger agreement between the two banks.

Each bank is highly focused on its strong commitment to serving customers and involvement in the community. With the completion of Southern Hills Current merger with Ripley Federal Savings Bank on Oct. 23, 2017, the combined banks will operate in Highland, Brown and Adams Counties.

“This merger is extremely favorable for all our customers, employees and communities of both banks. This will further increase and strengthen our combined ability to serve our local and regional markets, customers and businesses that have made both banks successful. We are proud to serve our communities and look forward to this endeavor that will allow us to provide more convenience to our customers with the exceptional service from the people they know and trust: states Jeff Cloud, President and CEO of Southern Hills Community Bank.

“We look forward to our future together as a combined bank and to the positive impact this merger will have in Adams County and the surrounding area. We are ensuring the longevity of our hometown bank that is deeply rooted to the communities we serve”, said Randy Brodt, President and CEO of The Adams County Building and Loan Company.

The combined bank will operate under Southern Hills Community Bank’s name with the main office located in Leesburg. Southern Hills will have branches in Leesburg, Greenfield, Lynchburg, Ripley, Georgetown, West Union and Peebles with an approximate asset size of $175 million.