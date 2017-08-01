Delores L Cook Harold L Smith Pell, Seas have high hopes for new SSCC campus ‘We prayed and believed it was going to happen’ 4-H Scholarships awarded during Fair Week Showmanship Sweepstakes concludes Junior Fair Competitions Junior Fair Crops are a Premium Show Southern Ohio’s only blackberry farmer wants to make berry pickin’ fun again Challenges ahead for new MLSD Superintendent SAY Soccer celebrating 50 years North Adams hosts Youth Football Mini-Camp Lady Dragons host Soccer Shootout 38 years later, Indians football returns It’s time Ten years and twenty goats later When nobody is watching When a blackberry wasn’t just a cell phone, but delicious Heroin user’s mom says addiction is a disease, not a choice Mary A Wallingford Rickey L Vincent Pauline Ertel William Bryant ACOVSD announces 2017-18 policy for free and reduced lunches What we are made of When summer really arrived Horse project 4-H members head to Ohio State Fair Defender hosts annual Cornhole Tournament George’s Brave Shave’ benefits other Year of planning, work pays off for 2017 fair Local teen opens new business Why can’t you stop? Camp first step in preparation for 2018 Greyhounds on the gridiron Young awarded SEDAB Scholarship Fair hosts Hall of Fame broadcaster Peebles goes back-to-back at the Barnyard The sport of goats Massive storms rumble through Ohio Valley James W Morgan Tiffany R Edwards Marshall W Groves Fairgoers wanna iguana! SSCC moving forward with plans for Adams County campus Mary Wallingford Leslie V Lawrence Jr Fair hosts Cheerleading Competition Peebles FFA installs 2017-18 Officers Adams County Fair Baby Contest Seniors Citizens and Armed Forces Day at the fair Cheers! It’s mocktail time! North Adams Beta Club attends National Convention at Disney ‘You won’t believe the chaos it rains around you’ McCarty’s receive 4-H Alumni award McKayla Raines crowned 2017 Junior Fair Queen Eastern knocks off Peebles 10-5 to capture 14 U baseball tourney Just listen for the answer Time to teach a little History Fair hosts Little Miss and Mister, Toddler shows Jason E Palmer Dorothy Stephenson Shane G Varney The weekend I joined the Army David Stutz Patty Davis Battle results in new chief at the Division of Wildlife Join in with ‘Adams County Rocks’ After 500-mile journey, pigeon ‘drops’ in for a visit Nine-run third inning leads Peebles to upset win in SHYL 12U baseball tournament finals Willie L White David A Presley Connie Greene Carolyn Belczyk retiring from OSU Extension Young’s reign as Fair Queen ends, new journey begins Robert L Boone Esther C Malone Independence Day parade puts patriotism on display Being an addict’s mom: a sad and scary place to be White House newest addition to People’s Defender mailing list Young leaving Manchester to become Ripley Principal Leadoff homer holds up, Manchester takes 10U softball tourney 1-0 over North Adams North Adams tops Manchester in 12U semis Monday Night League concludes with SHAC showdown How we see ourselves In the good ole’ summertime Ronnie L Roush Elizabeth A Gifford Tom White Ivan H Copas Kathleen Lewis Paul Minton Jessica A Edmisten Workhouse helps free up jail space Penguin ‘chills’ with kids in library visit ‘Heroin has taken me to my darkest places’ The beauty of the giant combine West Union gets past North Adams 5-2 in 10U baseball tourney play Eastern Brown hosts annual Girls Soccer Shootout “It’s been a real community effort” Summer ball winds down for local squads Submit your Knothole team photos! Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 2017 Festival of the Bells
Columns, Opinion

Ten years and twenty goats later

About

Written by Peoples Defender 2 Comments

By Madelyn Toole – 

In Adams County, there are few events as big as the Adams County Fair. One week out of the year, our community comes together to share in good food, entertainment, and to support local youth. It has become a large part of our little corner of the world and a good number of people choose to share in it. I have always been a fair-goer– this is largely due to my love of
animals and fried foods. However, the most likely reason I enjoy the county fair so much is because of my competitive spirit.
At a young age, I walked into the least-popular barn on the fairgrounds at the time, marched up to a pen, and declared that I would be showing goats when I began 4-H. My mother is a former 4-H member who, at the time, definitely preferred other species to the one I had chosen. She had shown cattle, hogs, and sheep and knew little about goats. However, I would not budge on my decision, and when my first year of 4-H rolled around, we purchased two goats as my project: Buckeye and Starbucks. I fell in love immediately. Over the years as a member of 4-H, in addition to goats, I have taken hogs, feeder calves, and a creative writing project. But clearly, the goats and I were a perfect match and we clicked instantly.
Ten years and twenty goats later, it is so hard to say goodbye to something I have grown to enjoy so much. I adore the animals, but more importantly, I appreciate the experience that showing has given me. I have been given the opportunity to engage in friendly competition with the other youth in the county, make new friends, and learn about failure and success along the
way. 4-H and showing goats has taught me that winning is never the only success. There is success within the friendships that I have made and the times I have learned about responsibility, luck, and persistence.
Showing livestock at the fair is definitely a family event. It would be nearly impossible for a child to be successful without the assistance of their family, or some type of a support system. Whole families become involved, and then connect with other families with similar interests. This leads to a community of families and friends, all connected by their interest in showing at the county fair. It begins as a team effort at home, and then becomes a group project at the fair. You gain the support of your family, your 4-H club, and the friends you have made.
My dad has a signature phrase that he says frequently at our house, “It is not what you get from it, but what you become by it.” This rings true about my years in 4-H. I have won trophies and honors, but receiving those recognitions was never the ultimate goal of the program. On the contrary, it is what I have become from it that is most important. I now know
when to lend a helping hand to my sisters or others, how to be responsible for a living creature, and how to be thankful when someone supports you.
What have ten years and twenty goats taught me? I have learned that it’s important to be passionate about what I do. I have learned a little about winning with style and losing with grace. Finally, I have learned that when needed, there will always be people in our tight-knit county that will lend you a helping hand.

2 comments:

  1. WOW so WELL SAID. My DREAM is to lead 4-H into the adult show world and to leave my estate for grants to do so.

    Reply

  2. Well said! 4-H is a great learning adventure, from beginning to end! And your dad is right, it really helps you become a person who can express their thoughts well, exhibits leadership skills, and knows how to persevere through the good and bad. And those are all skills you will take with you, wherever you go. Best wishes on the next ten years, whether it includes goats or not!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved