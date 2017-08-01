SAY Soccer celebrating 50 years North Adams hosts Youth Football Mini-Camp Lady Dragons host Soccer Shootout 38 years later, Indians football returns It’s time Ten years and twenty goats later When nobody is watching When a blackberry wasn’t just a cell phone, but delicious Heroin user’s mom says addiction is a disease, not a choice Mary A Wallingford Rickey L Vincent Pauline Ertel William Bryant ACOVSD announces 2017-18 policy for free and reduced lunches What we are made of When summer really arrived Horse project 4-H members head to Ohio State Fair Defender hosts annual Cornhole Tournament George’s Brave Shave’ benefits other Year of planning, work pays off for 2017 fair Local teen opens new business Why can’t you stop? Camp first step in preparation for 2018 Greyhounds on the gridiron Young awarded SEDAB Scholarship Fair hosts Hall of Fame broadcaster Peebles goes back-to-back at the Barnyard The sport of goats Massive storms rumble through Ohio Valley James W Morgan Tiffany R Edwards Marshall W Groves Fairgoers wanna iguana! SSCC moving forward with plans for Adams County campus Mary Wallingford Leslie V Lawrence Jr Fair hosts Cheerleading Competition Peebles FFA installs 2017-18 Officers Adams County Fair Baby Contest Seniors Citizens and Armed Forces Day at the fair Cheers! It’s mocktail time! North Adams Beta Club attends National Convention at Disney ‘You won’t believe the chaos it rains around you’ McCarty’s receive 4-H Alumni award McKayla Raines crowned 2017 Junior Fair Queen Eastern knocks off Peebles 10-5 to capture 14 U baseball tourney Just listen for the answer Time to teach a little History Fair hosts Little Miss and Mister, Toddler shows Jason E Palmer Dorothy Stephenson Shane G Varney The weekend I joined the Army David Stutz Patty Davis Battle results in new chief at the Division of Wildlife Join in with ‘Adams County Rocks’ After 500-mile journey, pigeon ‘drops’ in for a visit Nine-run third inning leads Peebles to upset win in SHYL 12U baseball tournament finals Willie L White David A Presley Connie Greene Carolyn Belczyk retiring from OSU Extension Young’s reign as Fair Queen ends, new journey begins Robert L Boone Esther C Malone Independence Day parade puts patriotism on display Being an addict’s mom: a sad and scary place to be White House newest addition to People’s Defender mailing list Young leaving Manchester to become Ripley Principal Leadoff homer holds up, Manchester takes 10U softball tourney 1-0 over North Adams North Adams tops Manchester in 12U semis Monday Night League concludes with SHAC showdown How we see ourselves In the good ole’ summertime Ronnie L Roush Elizabeth A Gifford Tom White Ivan H Copas Kathleen Lewis Paul Minton Jessica A Edmisten Workhouse helps free up jail space Penguin ‘chills’ with kids in library visit ‘Heroin has taken me to my darkest places’ The beauty of the giant combine West Union gets past North Adams 5-2 in 10U baseball tourney play Eastern Brown hosts annual Girls Soccer Shootout “It’s been a real community effort” Summer ball winds down for local squads Submit your Knothole team photos! Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 2017 Festival of the Bells Just looking around the room When in the course of human events When your dreams seem out of reach Ricky A Smith Ricky A Smith Dean McClellan Ruby O Shell Peggy R Atkinson Caroline E Fulton
SAY Soccer celebrating 50 years

North Adams girls soccer coach Dave D’Avignon and his wife Lois with the SAY Soccer mascots, Sammy and Suzy.

Lady Devils head coach D’Avignon is former SAY President – 

The Soccer Association for Youth began in 1969 in the suburbs of Greater Cincinnati in order to fill the gap of a lack of fall sports for kids. Today. 50 years later, SAY Soccer is still kicking. Since its inception, nearly three and a half million kids have had fun playing the world’s most popular game in SAY sanctioned leagues. SAY has expanded into 32 states with over 100,000 kids playing last year.
In Adams County, youth soccer began in 1998 with kindergarten through second grade the first year, and older teams through sixth grade added in the following couple of years. In 2004 when the need was seen to increase the competition level and to add a junior high program to bridge the gap to the high school level, the North Adams Pee Wee program joined SAY Soccer. At that time only junior teams were a part of SAY. Since 2012, third through sixth grade SAY teams have been added.
North Adams High School girls soccer coach Dave D’Avignon and his wife Lois attended SAY Soccer’s 50th Anniversary Banquet and celebration held in Lawrenceburg, Ind. on Saturday July 15. D’Avignon will be entering his 12th season coaching soccer at North Adams. He began coaching the Green Devils and then the Lady Devils in 2007 after he moved to Adams County from Cincinnati in 2006.
While living in Cincinnati, D’Avignon served as National President of SAY Soccer during the still formative years of 1979 and 1980 when SAY started to expand outside Ohio. He started coaching in SAY when his oldest daughter, then six, played in 1971, the first year girls play was sanctioned by SAY.
“I had assisted with my seven-year old son’s team the previous year and that made me an ‘experienced’ coach back then,” says D’Avignon. “I figured I could keep up with 6-7-8 year old girls so I accepted the offer of ‘We can’t find a coach so you have to do it’ And here I am, still at it,,and so is SAY soccer.”
Nancy Horvath of the North Adams youth soccer program offered, ”SAY has been a great experience to be a part of. The SAY National office in Cincinnati has been tremendously helpful over the years with their advice, support and services.”
Local SAY teams are a part of the Five Points Area SAY that serves Adams, Brown, Highland, and Clermont Counties. SAY offers an area state tournament and several teams from the Five Points area have competed and even won year after year in the tournament.

