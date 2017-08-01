Delores L Cook Harold L Smith Pell, Seas have high hopes for new SSCC campus ‘We prayed and believed it was going to happen’ 4-H Scholarships awarded during Fair Week Showmanship Sweepstakes concludes Junior Fair Competitions Junior Fair Crops are a Premium Show Southern Ohio’s only blackberry farmer wants to make berry pickin’ fun again Challenges ahead for new MLSD Superintendent SAY Soccer celebrating 50 years North Adams hosts Youth Football Mini-Camp Lady Dragons host Soccer Shootout 38 years later, Indians football returns It’s time Ten years and twenty goats later When nobody is watching When a blackberry wasn’t just a cell phone, but delicious Heroin user’s mom says addiction is a disease, not a choice Mary A Wallingford Rickey L Vincent Pauline Ertel William Bryant ACOVSD announces 2017-18 policy for free and reduced lunches What we are made of When summer really arrived Horse project 4-H members head to Ohio State Fair Defender hosts annual Cornhole Tournament George’s Brave Shave’ benefits other Year of planning, work pays off for 2017 fair Local teen opens new business Why can’t you stop? Camp first step in preparation for 2018 Greyhounds on the gridiron Young awarded SEDAB Scholarship Fair hosts Hall of Fame broadcaster Peebles goes back-to-back at the Barnyard The sport of goats Massive storms rumble through Ohio Valley James W Morgan Tiffany R Edwards Marshall W Groves Fairgoers wanna iguana! SSCC moving forward with plans for Adams County campus Mary Wallingford Leslie V Lawrence Jr Fair hosts Cheerleading Competition Peebles FFA installs 2017-18 Officers Adams County Fair Baby Contest Seniors Citizens and Armed Forces Day at the fair Cheers! It’s mocktail time! North Adams Beta Club attends National Convention at Disney ‘You won’t believe the chaos it rains around you’ McCarty’s receive 4-H Alumni award McKayla Raines crowned 2017 Junior Fair Queen Eastern knocks off Peebles 10-5 to capture 14 U baseball tourney Just listen for the answer Time to teach a little History Fair hosts Little Miss and Mister, Toddler shows Jason E Palmer Dorothy Stephenson Shane G Varney The weekend I joined the Army David Stutz Patty Davis Battle results in new chief at the Division of Wildlife Join in with ‘Adams County Rocks’ After 500-mile journey, pigeon ‘drops’ in for a visit Nine-run third inning leads Peebles to upset win in SHYL 12U baseball tournament finals Willie L White David A Presley Connie Greene Carolyn Belczyk retiring from OSU Extension Young’s reign as Fair Queen ends, new journey begins Robert L Boone Esther C Malone Independence Day parade puts patriotism on display Being an addict’s mom: a sad and scary place to be White House newest addition to People’s Defender mailing list Young leaving Manchester to become Ripley Principal Leadoff homer holds up, Manchester takes 10U softball tourney 1-0 over North Adams North Adams tops Manchester in 12U semis Monday Night League concludes with SHAC showdown How we see ourselves In the good ole’ summertime Ronnie L Roush Elizabeth A Gifford Tom White Ivan H Copas Kathleen Lewis Paul Minton Jessica A Edmisten Workhouse helps free up jail space Penguin ‘chills’ with kids in library visit ‘Heroin has taken me to my darkest places’ The beauty of the giant combine West Union gets past North Adams 5-2 in 10U baseball tourney play Eastern Brown hosts annual Girls Soccer Shootout “It’s been a real community effort” Summer ball winds down for local squads Submit your Knothole team photos! Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 2017 Festival of the Bells
Pell, Seas have high hopes for new SSCC campus

Written by Peoples Defender

Focus is on building skills and confidence, leading to gameful employment – 

By Patricia Beech – 

Southern State Community College’s decision to move forward with plans to build a campus in Adams County will bring opportunities for higher education and vocational training to county residents according to the college’s president, Mike Pell.
“Southern State has been serving Adams County for a long time, and we’re ready to bring in bricks and mortar to compliment that tradition,” said Pell.
The new Adams County Satellite Campus and Workforce Development Center will be located on a 15-acre tract of land on Lloyd Road near the Career and Technical Center in West Union.
“The key to our future is education,” said Pell. “I’m excited about the opportunities this campus is going to provide to our local students and local adults.”
Pell said the college’s investment is an outreach to those students and adults who have no hope of pursuing a higher education.
“Our mission is to reach the kids who don’t have the opportunity to go to Cincinnati or Columbus to attend universities,” he said. “It’s those students who I want to inspire to know that they can get a good education that will lead to a good job.”
Ohio Valley School District Superintendent Richard Seas agrees with Pell’s goals.
“I yearn for the day when people in our community can get gameful employment and have good opportunities in front of them,” he said, adding, “The only way they’re going to have these opportunities is if they have the skill set and Southern State can be a big player in that.”
Both Seas and Pell say they hope access to higher education and further vocational training will embolden young people to venture out of the county to pursue jobs.
“Some of our students will move on to higher education, some will enter the workforce, but we have way too many kids who graduate from our high schools every year that don’t get the gameful employment because they don’t have the opportunities,” said Seas. “What I’ve found to be one of the great challenges in our district among kids who are graduated is that too many lack the courage and the gumption and the confidence to leave the county to pursue higher-paying jobs.”
Both Seas and Pell acknowledge that several factors, including the psychological effect of generational poverty, have created a stifling fear that erodes confidence, resulting in talented young people choosing to be underemployed in Adams County rather than venturing out on their own.
“Higher education can help provide that confidence,” said Seas. “I think with Southern State we have a much better chance of inspiring our students to pursue their dreams.”
“Education is the key to our future success,” said Pell. “Southern State will bring more resources into our community and provide greater opportunities for success. My hope and prayer is that we’ll inspire more of our youth to pursue higher education so they can gain the skills and confidence they need to succeed in life – I think we’ll all benefit from that.”

