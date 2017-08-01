Junior Fair Crops are a Premium Show Southern Ohio’s only blackberry farmer wants to make berry pickin’ fun again Challenges ahead for new MLSD Superintendent SAY Soccer celebrating 50 years North Adams hosts Youth Football Mini-Camp Lady Dragons host Soccer Shootout 38 years later, Indians football returns It’s time Ten years and twenty goats later When nobody is watching When a blackberry wasn’t just a cell phone, but delicious Heroin user’s mom says addiction is a disease, not a choice Mary A Wallingford Rickey L Vincent Pauline Ertel William Bryant ACOVSD announces 2017-18 policy for free and reduced lunches What we are made of When summer really arrived Horse project 4-H members head to Ohio State Fair Defender hosts annual Cornhole Tournament George’s Brave Shave’ benefits other Year of planning, work pays off for 2017 fair Local teen opens new business Why can’t you stop? Camp first step in preparation for 2018 Greyhounds on the gridiron Young awarded SEDAB Scholarship Fair hosts Hall of Fame broadcaster Peebles goes back-to-back at the Barnyard The sport of goats Massive storms rumble through Ohio Valley James W Morgan Tiffany R Edwards Marshall W Groves Fairgoers wanna iguana! SSCC moving forward with plans for Adams County campus Mary Wallingford Leslie V Lawrence Jr Fair hosts Cheerleading Competition Peebles FFA installs 2017-18 Officers Adams County Fair Baby Contest Seniors Citizens and Armed Forces Day at the fair Cheers! It’s mocktail time! North Adams Beta Club attends National Convention at Disney ‘You won’t believe the chaos it rains around you’ McCarty’s receive 4-H Alumni award McKayla Raines crowned 2017 Junior Fair Queen Eastern knocks off Peebles 10-5 to capture 14 U baseball tourney Just listen for the answer Time to teach a little History Fair hosts Little Miss and Mister, Toddler shows Jason E Palmer Dorothy Stephenson Shane G Varney The weekend I joined the Army David Stutz Patty Davis Battle results in new chief at the Division of Wildlife Join in with ‘Adams County Rocks’ After 500-mile journey, pigeon ‘drops’ in for a visit Nine-run third inning leads Peebles to upset win in SHYL 12U baseball tournament finals Willie L White David A Presley Connie Greene Carolyn Belczyk retiring from OSU Extension Young’s reign as Fair Queen ends, new journey begins Robert L Boone Esther C Malone Independence Day parade puts patriotism on display Being an addict’s mom: a sad and scary place to be White House newest addition to People’s Defender mailing list Young leaving Manchester to become Ripley Principal Leadoff homer holds up, Manchester takes 10U softball tourney 1-0 over North Adams North Adams tops Manchester in 12U semis Monday Night League concludes with SHAC showdown How we see ourselves In the good ole’ summertime Ronnie L Roush Elizabeth A Gifford Tom White Ivan H Copas Kathleen Lewis Paul Minton Jessica A Edmisten Workhouse helps free up jail space Penguin ‘chills’ with kids in library visit ‘Heroin has taken me to my darkest places’ The beauty of the giant combine West Union gets past North Adams 5-2 in 10U baseball tourney play Eastern Brown hosts annual Girls Soccer Shootout “It’s been a real community effort” Summer ball winds down for local squads Submit your Knothole team photos! Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 2017 Festival of the Bells Just looking around the room When in the course of human events When your dreams seem out of reach Ricky A Smith Ricky A Smith Dean McClellan
Junior Fair Crops are a Premium Show

Premium winners in the Tobacco Division of the Adams County Crop Show included, from left, Preston Sparks, Junior Division Champion, Nolan Newman, Senior Division Champion, Anna Armstrong, Junior Division Reserve Champion, and Molly Bauman, Senior Division Reserve Champion. Also pictured is McKayla Raines, 2017 Adams County Fair Queen.

The Junior Fair Crop Show at the Adams County Fair is a Premium Show. In the past, winners of the Crop Show were able to sell their products – hay, corn, soybeans, small grains, and tobacco – during the Small Animal, Crops, and Baked Goods Sale on Friday night of Fair Week.
However, several years ago the Senior Fair Board voted to limit exhibitors to the sale of only one unit through the Junior Fair sales. This resulted in a down-turn in the number of crop exhibitors, and adult advisors looked to alternatives to help restore the program.
As a result of the efforts of concerned advisors including Roger Rhonemus, Tony Sparks, Angelina Newman, and others, the Crop Show is now a Premium Show, and no crops are sold through the sale. Advisors solicit sponsors, and the funds raised are returned to the exhibitors as premiums during the annual Wednesday Non-Livestock Awards Ceremony. This year, junior and senior division champions received premiums of $150 each and the reserve champions received premiums of $70 each. Overall division grand champions received $100 each. In all, premiums totaling $2,270 were awarded to this year’s crop exhibitors.
Premium sponsors included: Rhonemus Farms, Adams County Farm Bureau, Sparks Farm, Raines Farm, Nathan and Sherry Cluxton, Adams County Rural Electric, RM Armstrong Crop Insurance LLC, Bio Gene Company, and Turkey Run Angus Farm. The support of these sponsors makes the premium show system work, and it is anticipated the more youth will participate and complete crops projects in future years as they become more familiar with the system.

