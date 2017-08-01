Harold L Smith, 60 years, of Sinking Spring, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio.

Harold was born in Lebanon, Ohio, on December 29, 1956, the son of the late Cron Smith and Anna Mobley Smith. Harold was employed as a factory laborer.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by a son, Chris Smith, and a daughter, Tina Smith. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Pursley Smith, whom he married on May 23, 1975; and a son, Curt Smith, of Lebanon, Ohio. He also leaves behind four sisters, Bonnie, Jeanie, Joyce, and Gail. Harold will be missed by his six grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 4, 2017, at 1:00 PM, at the Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home, in Sinking Spring, with David Iiames officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Sinking Spring.

Friends and family may pay their respects at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kathleen Smith, P.O. Box 92, Sinking Spring, Ohio 45172.

To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhome s.com