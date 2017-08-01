Delores L Cook

Dolores Lathrop Cook died July 25, 2017 in Littleton, Colorado. She was 88.

Dolores was born in 1928 in Blue Creek, Ohio, the daughter of Chester and Mabel Lathrop and grew up in Portsmouth, Ohio. She graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1946 and earned both bachelors and master’s degrees in education.

She married Russell Cook Jr. in 1948. Russ and Dolores lived in Lexington, Kentucky, Calumet City, Illinois, and Mount Union, Pennsylvania, before retiring to Anderson, South Carolina. Married for 62 years, they shared a blessed life with friends and family.

Dolores was a dedicated elementary school teacher for 27 years teaching in both Calumet City and Mount Union.

Dolores enjoyed gardening, bird watching, singing, vacationing with her family, late-morning coffee with her friend Shirley, spending time with dear friends, Allie and Jerry, donating time to St. John’s Church in Anderson, reminiscing over family photos and sharing stories about her fondest memories.

Dolores is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Rodger and Janet Cook of Littleton, Colorado, and sisters-in-law, Christine Cook, Dorothy Cook and Margaret Lathrop; and a nephew, Mike Lathrop.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; her brother, Raymond; and niece Regina (Susie) Lathrop.

Services will be held at F.C. Daehler Mortuary Company, 915-9th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio, on August 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., followed by burial service at Memorial Burial Park, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Please join Rodger and Jan afterward for a celebration at Port City Café, 424 Chillicothe Street, Portsmouth, Ohio, from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. to remember her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John’s United Methodist Church, 515 South McDuffie Street, Anderson, South Carolina, 29624, in her memory are welcomed.