The recipients of the annual 4-H Scholarships were recognized at the annual Non-Livestock Awards Ceremony held Wednesday afternoon during Fair Week. Pictured, from left to right, are Carolyn Belczyk, Extension Educator; C. J. Smart, Matt Baker Memorial Scholarship winner; Jace Howard, $700 4-H Scholarship winner; and India Bradford, Jordan Crum, Sarah McFarland, and Andrew Weeks, all winners of $500 scholarships from the 4-H Advisory Committee.