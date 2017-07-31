Mary A Wallingford

Mary Ann Wallingford, 89 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mary Ann was born in West Union, Ohio, on January 22, 1928, the daughter of the late Paul Haag and Kirkby Horton Haag. In addition to keeping her home, Mary Ann attended the Peebles United Methodist Church, served as a Cub Scout Den Mother, and was a member of the Peebles Garden Club and the Order of the Eastern Star, Peebles Chapter #396.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Richard Wallingford. She was also preceded by four sisters. Mary Ann is survived by three sons, John (Debbie) Wallingford, of Loudon, Tennessee; Harty (Marla) Wallingford, of Peebles; and Charlie (Pam) Wallingford, of Peebles. Mary Ann will be missed by her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as her extended church family and many dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, at the Peebles United Methodist Church, in Peebles, followed by burial at the Locust Grove Cemetery. The services will be officiated by Rev. Dave Hilgeman and Greg Seaman.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours from 12:00 to 3:00, prior to the beginning of the service, August 2, 2017, at the Peebles United Methodist Church.

