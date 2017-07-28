Pauline Ertel, 75 years, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at her residence, in Winchester.

Pauline was born in Somerset, Kentucky, on September 20, 1941, the daughter of the late Howard Haynes and Pearl Meece Haynes. Pauline worked as a baker, for Kroger. She attended the Seaman Community Methodist Church.

Pauline was preceded in death by both her parents. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Ray Ertel, of Winchester, whom she married on January 29, 1972. She is also survived by four sons, David (Susan) Potts, of Cincinnati; Don (Jennifer) Potts, of Tennessee; George Ertel, of Winchester; and Darrell(Natasha) Ertel, of Price Hill; and one daughter, Teresa (Rodney) Harper, of Winchester. Pauline is also survived by a brother, Jerry Meece, of Milford, Ohio; as well as two sisters, Ruby Lowery, of Goshen; and Thelma Louise Lowery, of Mt. Carmel. Pauline will be missed by her six grandchildren, as well as her extended church family.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, on Monday, July 31, 2017, at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Winchester, followed by burial at the Ertel Family Cemetery. The services will be officiated by Ken Johnson.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours from 11:00 to 1:00, prior to the funeral service, on Monday, July 31, 2017, at the funeral home.

