William Bryant age 64 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center. Mr. Bryant was born June 10, 1953 the son of the late William Clyde & Geneva (Brooks) Bryant in Hazelgreen, KY.

Survivors include his wife Eileen Bryant of West Union, OH; one daughter Sarah Rebecca Bryant of Sardinia, OH; three sons William Glenn Bryant Jr. of Hillsboro, OH; John Winston Bryant of West Union, OH; David Allen Bryant of Seaman, OH; one brother Ronald Bryant of West Union, OH; five grandchildren.

Following cremation a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

