Local teen opens new business

Written by Peoples Defender 1 Comment
Teenage entrepeneur Brooklyn Young has opened the new Lace & Grace Boutique in downtown West Union.

Online business find permanent home on WU’s Main Street – 

By Patricia Beech – 

Today entrepreneurship among teens is a growing trend, but for Brooklyn Young, a 2017 graduate of North Adams High School, it is a way of life.
Young grew up working in her parent’s grocery stores, while at the same time developing and pursuing her own business interests.
“It comes natural to her,” says her mother, Maranda. “When she was young, she was always making and selling crafts, or babysitting – she has a real entrepreneurial spirit.”
Young’s latest entrepreneurial adventure, the Lace & Grace Boutique, located on Main Street in West Union, is a women’s clothing shop offering a wide range of timeless, feminine styles with a bohemian flair, and, of course, a touch of lace. Prices generally range from $20 and up.
“My parents have always encouraged me to follow my dreams,” Brooklyn says. “I’ve always loved clothes, and I’m excited to reach out to people to see what styles they’re interested in so we can grow our selection and customize our shop to fit our customer’s needs.”
Young began Lace & Grace as an online business. Selling through Facebook and Instagram, she soon began shipping her clothing line across the United States.
“Once the business was doing well online, we started setting up “pop-up” shops at different locations, and they did so well we decided to find a permanent location,” Brooklyn said.
Young opened the doors to her new business on June 24.
“People were lined up outside the shop waiting to come in, it was very exciting,” she says. “We’ve had some customers who have come back every day, because we get new shipments in almost every day, so you won’t see the same products over and over, there are new items every week.”
As a teen entrepreneur, Young says she believes teenagers can benefit greatly from entering the business world at an early age.
“It teaches you how to be responsible, to manage your time and money, and it makes you grow up a little faster, plus you have the opportunity to form relationships which will help you in whatever career you’re pursuing.”
The Lace & Grace Boutique is located at 221 Main Street, West Union. Hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
For more information call (937) 515-7839, or visit the shop online through Facebook and Instagram.

  1. Congratulations!! I visited the shop this past Saturday and was. Wry pleased with your prices. I purchased 2 tops so I must have liked it!! Keep up the good work and I’m sure I’ll be back!!!!

