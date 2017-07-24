Horse project 4-H members head to Ohio State Fair Defender hosts annual Cornhole Tournament George’s Brave Shave’ benefits other Year of planning, work pays off for 2017 fair Local teen opens new business Why can’t you stop? Camp first step in preparation for 2018 Greyhounds on the gridiron Young awarded SEDAB Scholarship Fair hosts Hall of Fame broadcaster Peebles goes back-to-back at the Barnyard The sport of goats Massive storms rumble through Ohio Valley James W Morgan Tiffany R Edwards Marshall W Groves Fairgoers wanna iguana! SSCC moving forward with plans for Adams County campus Mary Wallingford Leslie V Lawrence Jr Fair hosts Cheerleading Competition Peebles FFA installs 2017-18 Officers Adams County Fair Baby Contest Seniors Citizens and Armed Forces Day at the fair Cheers! It’s mocktail time! North Adams Beta Club attends National Convention at Disney ‘You won’t believe the chaos it rains around you’ McCarty’s receive 4-H Alumni award McKayla Raines crowned 2017 Junior Fair Queen Eastern knocks off Peebles 10-5 to capture 14 U baseball tourney Just listen for the answer Time to teach a little History Fair hosts Little Miss and Mister, Toddler shows Jason E Palmer Dorothy Stephenson Shane G Varney The weekend I joined the Army David Stutz Patty Davis Battle results in new chief at the Division of Wildlife Join in with ‘Adams County Rocks’ After 500-mile journey, pigeon ‘drops’ in for a visit Nine-run third inning leads Peebles to upset win in SHYL 12U baseball tournament finals Willie L White David A Presley Connie Greene Carolyn Belczyk retiring from OSU Extension Young’s reign as Fair Queen ends, new journey begins Robert L Boone Esther C Malone Independence Day parade puts patriotism on display Being an addict’s mom: a sad and scary place to be White House newest addition to People’s Defender mailing list Young leaving Manchester to become Ripley Principal Leadoff homer holds up, Manchester takes 10U softball tourney 1-0 over North Adams North Adams tops Manchester in 12U semis Monday Night League concludes with SHAC showdown How we see ourselves In the good ole’ summertime Ronnie L Roush Elizabeth A Gifford Tom White Ivan H Copas Kathleen Lewis Paul Minton Jessica A Edmisten Workhouse helps free up jail space Penguin ‘chills’ with kids in library visit ‘Heroin has taken me to my darkest places’ The beauty of the giant combine West Union gets past North Adams 5-2 in 10U baseball tourney play Eastern Brown hosts annual Girls Soccer Shootout “It’s been a real community effort” Summer ball winds down for local squads Submit your Knothole team photos! Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 2017 Festival of the Bells Just looking around the room When in the course of human events When your dreams seem out of reach Ricky A Smith Ricky A Smith Dean McClellan Ruby O Shell Peggy R Atkinson Caroline E Fulton Marcia R Baldwin Juanita N Lewis Mary K Hilterbran Jack D Reed ‘I had no gumption except to get high’ Long-lost siblings meet for the first time after nearly six decades apart Freedom Festival to honor the American Flag ‘Music and Memory’ at Adams County Manor renews lives lost to dementia Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy takes gold at 2017 Ohio Police and Fire Games Toole awarded Winchester Alumni Scholarship Lady Devils host Summer Varsity Shootout In 14U, Peebles finishes regular season with blowout win Der professionelle Basketball-Traum Local pair attend Wabash College Wrestling Camp Shootouts in the summer time Eight dollars and three keys
Gracie Roades and her horse, Andy, will be competing at the state level, the sixth time for Gracie.

Kids show off a year of work at county fair – 

By Patricia Beech – 

The hard work that local 4-H members invested in their horse projects during the past year was rewarded last week at the Adams County Fair, when several club members from across the county qualified to compete at the 2017 Ohio State Fair.
Becky Durban, adviser for the Lawshe Shadow Riders Club, says the horse projects are very time intensive and require real “devotion from kids who choose to participate”.
Zeke Eldridge, a North Adams High School student and Shadow Rider member, understands the demands that come with choosing horses as a 4-H project.
Eldridge, who says he “learned to ride before he could walk”, will compete with his horse Beauty at the state fair. This will be his fourth year to compete at the state level.
“It means I’m good enough to compete against the best in the state,” he says. “I’m looking forward to getting in the arena and running the pattern.”
Zeke says he thinks he “might place, but doesn’t know about getting first place, but he’s hoping for it.”
Zeke’s mother Patsy Eldridge says she believes the work her son and other 4-H members do throughout the year benefits them throughout their lives.
“Kids gain a work ethic,” she says. “4-H projects get them out of the house instead of playing video games. I don’t ever have to say anything to Zeke, he takes care of his responsibilities, he does everything that needs done when it comes to taking care of his horse.”

Zeke Eldridge and his horse, Beauty, will be competing at the 2017 Ohio State Fair. “It means I’m good enough to compete against the best in the state,” Eldridge says.

Gracie Roades, a member of the Stirrin’ Up Dust 4-H Club, also qualified for state with her two horses, Andy and Annie. She showcases her horses in year-round Eventing competitions which require horse and rider to compete across the three disciplines of dressage, cross-county, and show jumping. This will be her sixth year competing at the state level.
She says her parents, Michelle and Jeff, are critical to her ability to compete in numerous horse shows throughout the year.
“They travel everywhere with me and the horses,” Gracie says. “I really couldn’t do this without them.”
Michelle Roades says that 4-H has been instrumental in keeping her daughter interested in horses.
“The advisers, parents, and volunteers are great motivators for these kids to keep working with their horses,” she says. “They have such a great love for their animals and they enjoy it so much, it’s such a positive thing.”

