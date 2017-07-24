George’s Brave Shave’ benefits other



By Mark Carpenter –

One of Adams County’s own will soon be leaving to take up the service of his country, but before departing, he left many Adams County fairgoers with a reminder of his dedication, community spirit, and his loyalty to his home county.

George Hesler, the son of Bill and Jane Hesler of Cherry Fork recently enlisted with the Navy Nuclear Operations program and is scheduled to leave on July 27. George is known for his long, flowing hair but after last Saturday night, that exists no longer. Wanting to give back to his community before his departure, he decided on a plan that would give back but also cost him his hair.

Tickets were sold for the honor of being the ones who cut Hesler’s hair in a cermony preceding the Barnyard Olympics on Saturday night in the center ring. A goal of raising $1,000 was set, and met, which also meant that Hesler would agree to wear a kilt while having his head shaved.

Kilt and all, and sitting in front of a US Navy banner, Hesler had those who had their tickets drawn take turns at his hair, donating the locks that were cut off to the “Wigs For Kids” program.

On top of that, the $1,000 raised will be given to the Adams County Fair Board for the purpose of constructing a new military display at the fairgrounds, a selfless effort by another example of the fine youth of Adams County.