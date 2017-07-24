What we are made of When summer really arrived Horse project 4-H members head to Ohio State Fair Defender hosts annual Cornhole Tournament George’s Brave Shave’ benefits other Year of planning, work pays off for 2017 fair Local teen opens new business Why can’t you stop? Camp first step in preparation for 2018 Greyhounds on the gridiron Young awarded SEDAB Scholarship Fair hosts Hall of Fame broadcaster Peebles goes back-to-back at the Barnyard The sport of goats Massive storms rumble through Ohio Valley James W Morgan Tiffany R Edwards Marshall W Groves Fairgoers wanna iguana! SSCC moving forward with plans for Adams County campus Mary Wallingford Leslie V Lawrence Jr Fair hosts Cheerleading Competition Peebles FFA installs 2017-18 Officers Adams County Fair Baby Contest Seniors Citizens and Armed Forces Day at the fair Cheers! It’s mocktail time! North Adams Beta Club attends National Convention at Disney ‘You won’t believe the chaos it rains around you’ McCarty’s receive 4-H Alumni award McKayla Raines crowned 2017 Junior Fair Queen Eastern knocks off Peebles 10-5 to capture 14 U baseball tourney Just listen for the answer Time to teach a little History Fair hosts Little Miss and Mister, Toddler shows Jason E Palmer Dorothy Stephenson Shane G Varney The weekend I joined the Army David Stutz Patty Davis Battle results in new chief at the Division of Wildlife Join in with ‘Adams County Rocks’ After 500-mile journey, pigeon ‘drops’ in for a visit Nine-run third inning leads Peebles to upset win in SHYL 12U baseball tournament finals Willie L White David A Presley Connie Greene Carolyn Belczyk retiring from OSU Extension Young’s reign as Fair Queen ends, new journey begins Robert L Boone Esther C Malone Independence Day parade puts patriotism on display Being an addict’s mom: a sad and scary place to be White House newest addition to People’s Defender mailing list Young leaving Manchester to become Ripley Principal Leadoff homer holds up, Manchester takes 10U softball tourney 1-0 over North Adams North Adams tops Manchester in 12U semis Monday Night League concludes with SHAC showdown How we see ourselves In the good ole’ summertime Ronnie L Roush Elizabeth A Gifford Tom White Ivan H Copas Kathleen Lewis Paul Minton Jessica A Edmisten Workhouse helps free up jail space Penguin ‘chills’ with kids in library visit ‘Heroin has taken me to my darkest places’ The beauty of the giant combine West Union gets past North Adams 5-2 in 10U baseball tourney play Eastern Brown hosts annual Girls Soccer Shootout “It’s been a real community effort” Summer ball winds down for local squads Submit your Knothole team photos! Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 2017 Festival of the Bells Just looking around the room When in the course of human events When your dreams seem out of reach Ricky A Smith Ricky A Smith Dean McClellan Ruby O Shell Peggy R Atkinson Caroline E Fulton Marcia R Baldwin Juanita N Lewis Mary K Hilterbran Jack D Reed ‘I had no gumption except to get high’ Long-lost siblings meet for the first time after nearly six decades apart Freedom Festival to honor the American Flag ‘Music and Memory’ at Adams County Manor renews lives lost to dementia Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy takes gold at 2017 Ohio Police and Fire Games Toole awarded Winchester Alumni Scholarship Lady Devils host Summer Varsity Shootout In 14U, Peebles finishes regular season with blowout win Der professionelle Basketball-Traum Local pair attend Wabash College Wrestling Camp
Defender hosts annual Cornhole Tournament

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter – 

Once again, Shade Tree Park at the Adams County Fairgrounds was the place to be on a Friday morning as The People’s Defender hosted their annual Youth Cornhole Tournament as part of the 2017 Fair schedule of events.
Though some threatening clouds passed over during the day, the rain held off and the competition went smoothly other than a collapsed bench that luckily caused no injuries for part of the large crowd assembled.
The 7-10 year old division kicked off the day’s play with three teams competing: Gavin Rowe and Chase Taylor, Alayna Kingsolver, and Jaxon Baldwin teamed with Lindsey Daniel (who didn’t actually fit the age parameters but graciously jumped in to help).
First place and $50 gift cards in the 7-10 division went to Kingsolver and Staten, second place and $30 gift cards went to Rowe and Taylor, while third place and $20 gift cards went to Baldwin and Daniel.
Eight teams then stepped up to compete in the 11-15 division: Brycen Staten and Clayton Jones, Kaitlyn Davis and LaShae Smitson, Cameron Campbell and Aden Weeks, Conner Campbell and Zane Kingsolver, Sophie Johnson and Kayden Francis, Dalton Gardner and Cole Wagner, Alexa Rowe and Kiersten Rowe, and Madison Taylor and Dakota Jarvis.
After 14 games of cornhole, the winners and recipients of the $50 gift cards were Gardner and Wagner, who went through the brackets undefeated. Second place and $30 gift cards went to Kingsolver and Conner Campbell, while third place and $20 gift cards went to the team of Staten and Jones.

