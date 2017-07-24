Defender hosts annual Cornhole Tournament

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter –

Once again, Shade Tree Park at the Adams County Fairgrounds was the place to be on a Friday morning as The People’s Defender hosted their annual Youth Cornhole Tournament as part of the 2017 Fair schedule of events.

Though some threatening clouds passed over during the day, the rain held off and the competition went smoothly other than a collapsed bench that luckily caused no injuries for part of the large crowd assembled.

The 7-10 year old division kicked off the day’s play with three teams competing: Gavin Rowe and Chase Taylor, Alayna Kingsolver, and Jaxon Baldwin teamed with Lindsey Daniel (who didn’t actually fit the age parameters but graciously jumped in to help).

First place and $50 gift cards in the 7-10 division went to Kingsolver and Staten, second place and $30 gift cards went to Rowe and Taylor, while third place and $20 gift cards went to Baldwin and Daniel.

Eight teams then stepped up to compete in the 11-15 division: Brycen Staten and Clayton Jones, Kaitlyn Davis and LaShae Smitson, Cameron Campbell and Aden Weeks, Conner Campbell and Zane Kingsolver, Sophie Johnson and Kayden Francis, Dalton Gardner and Cole Wagner, Alexa Rowe and Kiersten Rowe, and Madison Taylor and Dakota Jarvis.

After 14 games of cornhole, the winners and recipients of the $50 gift cards were Gardner and Wagner, who went through the brackets undefeated. Second place and $30 gift cards went to Kingsolver and Conner Campbell, while third place and $20 gift cards went to the team of Staten and Jones.