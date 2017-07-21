Fairgoers wanna iguana! SSCC moving forward with plans for Adams County campus Mary Wallingford Leslie V Lawrence Jr Fair hosts Cheerleading Competition Peebles FFA installs 2017-18 Officers Seniors Citizens and Armed Forces Day at the fair Cheers! It’s mocktail time! North Adams Beta Club attends National Convention at Disney ‘You won’t believe the chaos it rains around you’ McCarty’s receive 4-H Alumni award McKayla Raines crowned 2017 Junior Fair Queen Eastern knocks off Peebles 10-5 to capture 14 U baseball tourney Just listen for the answer Time to teach a little History Fair hosts Little Miss and Mister, Toddler shows Jason E Palmer Dorothy Stephenson Shane G Varney The weekend I joined the Army David Stutz Patty Davis Battle results in new chief at the Division of Wildlife Join in with ‘Adams County Rocks’ After 500-mile journey, pigeon ‘drops’ in for a visit Nine-run third inning leads Peebles to upset win in SHYL 12U baseball tournament finals Willie L White David A Presley Connie Greene Carolyn Belczyk retiring from OSU Extension Young’s reign as Fair Queen ends, new journey begins Robert L Boone Esther C Malone Independence Day parade puts patriotism on display Being an addict’s mom: a sad and scary place to be White House newest addition to People’s Defender mailing list Young leaving Manchester to become Ripley Principal Leadoff homer holds up, Manchester takes 10U softball tourney 1-0 over North Adams North Adams tops Manchester in 12U semis Monday Night League concludes with SHAC showdown How we see ourselves In the good ole’ summertime Ronnie L Roush Elizabeth A Gifford Tom White Ivan H Copas Kathleen Lewis Paul Minton Jessica A Edmisten Workhouse helps free up jail space Penguin ‘chills’ with kids in library visit ‘Heroin has taken me to my darkest places’ The beauty of the giant combine West Union gets past North Adams 5-2 in 10U baseball tourney play Eastern Brown hosts annual Girls Soccer Shootout “It’s been a real community effort” Summer ball winds down for local squads Submit your Knothole team photos! Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 2017 Festival of the Bells Just looking around the room When in the course of human events When your dreams seem out of reach Ricky A Smith Ricky A Smith Dean McClellan Ruby O Shell Peggy R Atkinson Caroline E Fulton Marcia R Baldwin Juanita N Lewis Mary K Hilterbran Jack D Reed ‘I had no gumption except to get high’ Long-lost siblings meet for the first time after nearly six decades apart Freedom Festival to honor the American Flag ‘Music and Memory’ at Adams County Manor renews lives lost to dementia Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy takes gold at 2017 Ohio Police and Fire Games Toole awarded Winchester Alumni Scholarship Lady Devils host Summer Varsity Shootout In 14U, Peebles finishes regular season with blowout win Der professionelle Basketball-Traum Local pair attend Wabash College Wrestling Camp Shootouts in the summer time Eight dollars and three keys When life gets messy Hot summer days were no sweat Janice McGlothin Jeannine O Evans Gerald Grooms Marvin Setty Richard G Waldron Grand Marshals selected for West Union Fourth of July Parade Adams County, Maysville Vet team up to save injured dog Michael S Knauff Victor P Price Success builds from the bottom up Finalists named for 2017 Fair Queen Contest William Glenn DeWine, Reader Call For Tips in Rhoden Murder Investigation MHS principal to take superintendent post
SSCC moving forward with plans for Adams County campus

Southern State Community College is moving forward on plans to bring a campus to Adams County. During a July 19 special meeting, the college’s Board of Trustees voted to approve the purchase of land in West Union.
“We’re excited to announce our continued commitment to Adams County by bringing a campus to West Union,” said Chair Mike Pell, who represents Adams County on the college’s Board of Trustees. “With this investment, Southern State is making a commitment to Adams County’s future.”
The new Adams County Satellite Campus and Workforce Development Center will be located on Lloyds Road on the 15-acre tract immediately to the east of the Adams County Career and Technical Center in West union.
“Southern State is committed to forging strong partnerships with the school districts and career technical center in Adams County, as well as other educational entities including other career centers, regional colleges and universities. We’ve found that by working with partners we can provide opportunities for our students we could not on our own,” said Dr. Kevin Boys, SSCC President. “The 15 acres will allow for possible future expansion for the college and potential partners.”
In furtherance of its mission to provide affordable, accessible, and high quality education to its service region and beyond, Southern State currently has campus locations in Brown, Clinton, Fayette, and Highland counties. The plan to establish a physical presence in Adams County has long been on the trustees’ agenda.
“This board has steadfastly supported the notion of a campus in Adams County,” said Dr. Boys. “Through the years, at least 16 different board members have committed to establishing a campus in the county.”
Utilizing portions of design from the recently constructed SSCC Brown County Campus will allow the college to leverage that in the planning for this new facility.
“The college extends its appreciation to Governor Kasich and the General Assembly,” said Dr. Boys. “I often remind people that we are your state community college. The state’s support and recognition of this particular need in Adams County has been recognized in three different budget bills, ultimately providing $4.25 M to make this campus a reality.”
Ground-breaking could potentially take place in spring 2018.

