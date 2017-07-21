Fairgoers wanna iguana! SSCC moving forward with plans for Adams County campus Mary Wallingford Leslie V Lawrence Jr Fair hosts Cheerleading Competition Peebles FFA installs 2017-18 Officers Seniors Citizens and Armed Forces Day at the fair Cheers! It’s mocktail time! North Adams Beta Club attends National Convention at Disney ‘You won’t believe the chaos it rains around you’ McCarty’s receive 4-H Alumni award McKayla Raines crowned 2017 Junior Fair Queen Eastern knocks off Peebles 10-5 to capture 14 U baseball tourney Just listen for the answer Time to teach a little History Fair hosts Little Miss and Mister, Toddler shows Jason E Palmer Dorothy Stephenson Shane G Varney The weekend I joined the Army David Stutz Patty Davis Battle results in new chief at the Division of Wildlife Join in with ‘Adams County Rocks’ After 500-mile journey, pigeon ‘drops’ in for a visit Nine-run third inning leads Peebles to upset win in SHYL 12U baseball tournament finals Willie L White David A Presley Connie Greene Carolyn Belczyk retiring from OSU Extension Young’s reign as Fair Queen ends, new journey begins Robert L Boone Esther C Malone Independence Day parade puts patriotism on display Being an addict’s mom: a sad and scary place to be White House newest addition to People’s Defender mailing list Young leaving Manchester to become Ripley Principal Leadoff homer holds up, Manchester takes 10U softball tourney 1-0 over North Adams North Adams tops Manchester in 12U semis Monday Night League concludes with SHAC showdown How we see ourselves In the good ole’ summertime Ronnie L Roush Elizabeth A Gifford Tom White Ivan H Copas Kathleen Lewis Paul Minton Jessica A Edmisten Workhouse helps free up jail space Penguin ‘chills’ with kids in library visit ‘Heroin has taken me to my darkest places’ The beauty of the giant combine West Union gets past North Adams 5-2 in 10U baseball tourney play Eastern Brown hosts annual Girls Soccer Shootout “It’s been a real community effort” Summer ball winds down for local squads Submit your Knothole team photos! Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 2017 Festival of the Bells Just looking around the room When in the course of human events When your dreams seem out of reach Ricky A Smith Ricky A Smith Dean McClellan Ruby O Shell Peggy R Atkinson Caroline E Fulton Marcia R Baldwin Juanita N Lewis Mary K Hilterbran Jack D Reed ‘I had no gumption except to get high’ Long-lost siblings meet for the first time after nearly six decades apart Freedom Festival to honor the American Flag ‘Music and Memory’ at Adams County Manor renews lives lost to dementia Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy takes gold at 2017 Ohio Police and Fire Games Toole awarded Winchester Alumni Scholarship Lady Devils host Summer Varsity Shootout In 14U, Peebles finishes regular season with blowout win Der professionelle Basketball-Traum Local pair attend Wabash College Wrestling Camp Shootouts in the summer time Eight dollars and three keys When life gets messy Hot summer days were no sweat Janice McGlothin Jeannine O Evans Gerald Grooms Marvin Setty Richard G Waldron Grand Marshals selected for West Union Fourth of July Parade Adams County, Maysville Vet team up to save injured dog Michael S Knauff Victor P Price Success builds from the bottom up Finalists named for 2017 Fair Queen Contest William Glenn DeWine, Reader Call For Tips in Rhoden Murder Investigation MHS principal to take superintendent post
Fairgoers wanna iguana!

The 2017 Adams County Fair was a fantastic event that showcased the hard work and efforts of countless men, women and children in our community. From the delightful 4-H projects to the amazing fairground renovations, comments were heard over and over again about what a great fair we had this year. Unfortunately, for a few small creatures, the Adams County Fair was merely another nightmare to endure before reaching the end of a life lived prematurely. This article is meant to help educate those individuals who took an iguana home from the
Adams County fair.

There are more than thirty-five different species of iguanas in the world. The species given out at the Adams County fair, known as the Green Iguana (Iguana iguana), comes from the lush forests of Central and South America. At about ten inches long, the iguanas at the fair were babies, but still require about a 55-gallon aquarium to live comfortably. They can live to be 10-12 years old in captivity. Male iguanas grow to be up to five feet long at maturity and weigh up to 9 pounds. Females tend to be slightly smaller; about four-and-a-half feet long and up to 5.5 pounds. Maximum size is usually reached in three to four years. Iguanas tend to grow rather slowly until they are about nine months old, then they put on a growth spurt, (if they are cared for properly).

Taking proper care of an iguana is not much more time-consuming than caring for a cat or dog, but if you are the parent of a child that brought a lizard into the family, you may find that care does becomes a chore when your child loses interest in the animal.  The most important aspects of iguana care are supplying a cage of proper size and design, maintaining proper temperature (especially during colder months of the year), giving access to sunlight, providing an adequate diet of fresh fruits and vegetables, (iguanas are vegetarians), and regularly trimming the animal’s toenails. “Hot rocks” or “sizzle rocks” are not recommended by experts to keep reptiles warm because they will eventually scald your pet.  Heat sources should be hung outside of the lizard’s cage to avoid burns. A forty-watt incandescent bulb hung a few inches outside of the cage can work well. Iguanas that are too cold suffer from poor immunity and their digestive system can shut down, leading to fermentation of food in their intestines and death.

In the wild, iguanas acquire all or most of their water through their food. Keep a dish of fresh, clean water in the iguana’s cage at all times, in case the diet you are feeding lacks adequate moisture. Try placing a large rock in the bottom of the water dish to help prevent spills. You may also mist the inside of the cage using a spray bottle.  Many iguanas enjoy licking the droplets off surfaces.

Iguanas are at risk of metabolic bone disease – just like humans – if they do not get adequate sunlight. If natural sunlight is not available, a full-spectrum UV light source is required. Some reptile foods contain supplemental Vitamin D-3. This supplement is still not enough to prevent disease without proper lighting from a natural or appropriate artificial source.

Iguanas need high humidity. Most homes are extremely dry, especially in winter. Iguanas need to have increased moisture in their enclosures to keep humidity levels at between 65% and 75%. Large, shallow pans of water, wet towels, and even decorative waterfalls placed inside the lizard’s enclosure can help keep humidity high.

Good foods to feed to iguanas are kale, collard greens, turnip tops, beet greens, mustard greens, dandelion, Chinese cabbage (bok choy), Swiss chard, hibiscus flowers, dandelion flowers, endive, sprouts, arugula, green cabbage, pea pods, watercress, and clover. Often the best outer portions of these vegetables are discarded by the grocery store. Consider contacting the produce department staff to request that they salvage the portions they discard.  Plenty of reputable websites exist on the Internet to conduct further research on iguanas and iguana care.

Though you may not have planned on having an iguana as a pet, with the basic knowledge of its needs, properly caring for an iguana can become a fascinating and satisfying project for both children and adults. Who knows?  Maybe you will discover you have found a perfect scaly companion.

If an iguana has joined your family and you realize that you will be unable to provide proper care for the animal, please contact Jessica Huxmann of the Humane Society of Adams County at 937-217-1622 for help re-homing your pet. Finding a new home for reptiles can take time, sometimes months. Please do not wait until the animal has reached the end of its welcome in your home to seek help.

For more information about the Humane Society of Adams County, please visit www.adamscountyanimals.org.

