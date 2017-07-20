Mary Wallingford age 65 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Wallingford was born February 5, 1952 the daughter of the late James and Virgie (Hamm) Jones in Bentonville, Ohio.

Survivors include her husband Earnest Wallingford of West Union, OH; two daughters Melinda Parker and Kevin of Winchester, OH; Vickie Swearingen and Bobby of West Union, OH; two sisters Joy Bergstrom of North Carolina; Edna Mae King of Florida; six grandchildren Brandon Stephenson; December Stephenson; Shane Stephenson; Tres Swearingen and Cheyenne Tam; Tyler Swearingen; Cody Swearingen; three great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday July 25, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson- Meeker Funeral Home with Johnny Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Family and friends can sign Mrs. Wallingford’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com